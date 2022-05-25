How to easily disable Prevent Cross-Site Tracking feature in Safari

Apple’s devices, including those running the macOS, iOS, and iPadOS, come pre-installed with the Safari browser. Even though it is not as good as other web browsers available in the market, such as Chrome and Firefox, users don’t really have a choice to remove the default Safari browser from the device.

While it may not be the best, the browser does come with some features aimed at improving the user experience as well as helping with security and privacy. One such feature is Prevent Cross-Site Tracking, which as the name itself indicates, prevents tracking the user across different websites.

To give you an example, such tracking is used for social media buttons like sharing, liking, and commenting on third-party websites. The buttons can be used to track the browsing, but when the feature is enabled, Safari blocks that tracking.

However, there are some websites that don’t work properly when the prevention cross-site tracking is enabled. In this step-by-step guide, we will show you how to disable the Prevent Cross-Site Tracking feature on the Safari web browser on macOS devices.

How to disable Prevent Cross-Site Tracking in Safari on macOS

Step 1: Open the Safari web browser on your Mac device. For this, you can either select the application from the Launchpad or search for the app in the Spotlight.

Step 2: When the browser opens, click on the “Safari” option from the top menu bar.

Step 3: Select the “Preferences” option from the drop-down menu.

Step 4: When the Preferences window opens, select the “Privacy” option.

Step 5: Under the Privacy settings page, check the “Prevent Cross-Site Tracking” option.

That’s it. Once you have followed the above-mentioned step-by-step guide, the Prevent Cross-Site Tracking feature will be disabled on the web browser running on your macOS-powered device. To see the list of known trackers that are blocked by the browser when the feature is enabled, click on the “Privacy Report” button in the toolbar.