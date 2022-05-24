LG launches its OLED 2022 Smart TV series in India starting at ₹89,990

LG has launched its latest 2022 OLED TV lineup which includes the world’s biggest OLED TV with a size of a whopping 97 inches. The new 2022 OLED TV lineup offers the world’s widest range of OLED TVs starting from 42-inch (106 cm) to 97-inch (246 cm) for a customizable viewing experience. In addition, LG introduced its first-ever Rollable OLED – the LG Signature R OLED TV and the largest 88-inch (223 cm) 8K OLED TV claiming to have the best-in-class picture quality.

The LG C2 series offers the most screen sizes in the 2022 lineup with a total of six to choose from. For the first time, a 42-inch (106 cm) OLED model has been added to the lineup which could be an ideal option for gamers while offering a wide range of 48-inch (121 cm), 55-inch (139 cm), 65-inch (164 cm), 77-inch (195 cm), 83-inch (210 cm), and 97-inch (246 cm) OLED TVs.

Hak Hyun Kim, Director- Home Entertainment, LG Electronics India said, “This year marks 25 years of our commitment to the Indian market, demonstrating our continuous efforts to amalgamate technology and design innovations to meet the evolving needs of our consumers. The unique offerings of our latest lineup demonstrate our perseverance to deliver differentiated user experience and a new way of thinking about our consumer’s home entertainment space while once again confirming LG’s leadership in the premium TV market. OLED TV portfolio is expanded to address various segments of consumers and with our new line up we are confident of strengthening our market leadership in an OLED TV.”

LG has also introduced the LG OLED Evo in their C2 series. LG OLED Evo TVs offer exceptional clarity and detail, for lifelike images that provide a real-life-like experience. Brightness is also enhanced by the new Brightness Booster Max technology, which makes the G2 series 30% brighter while making the C2 series 20% brighter, which is enabled by the increased processing power of the α9 Gen. The G2 series will be available in 55-inch (139 cm) and 65-inch (164 cm). The new lineup features the LG α9 (Alpha9) Gen 5 Intelligent Processor equipped across the G2, C2, and Z2 series models. The line-up comprises the 8K OLED TV in the Z2 series that is capable of displaying 33 million pixels and providing a profoundly immersive experience.

The α9 Gen 5 boasts the new Dynamic Tone-mapping Pro Algorithm, which individually processes over 5,000 areas on the screen, enhancing each to produce a more vivid and detailed image, in both brighter and darker parts of the picture. The α9 Gen 5 AI processor will allow the OLEDs to up-mix 2-channel audio to a virtual 7.1.2 sound delivering a surround sound with its AI Sound Pro feature.

The 2022 OLED TV line-up also offers the B2 OLED TV series in two screen sizes 65-inch (164 cm) and 55-inch (139 cm) as well as the A2 series in three screen sizes 65-inch (164 cm), 55-inch (139 cm), and 48-inch (121 cm), both powered by the company’s self-lit technology, α7 Gen 5 processor with Dynamic Tone mapping, AI Sound Pro and virtual 5.1.2 surround sound.

The LG 2022 OLED TVs are powered by the LG’s webOS 22, the latest version of the innovative Smart TV platform by LG. The webOS 22 offers several new personalization options, including customizable user profiles that give the power to the users to tailor their viewing experience to their preferred apps, and content services.

Moreover, webOS 22 provide exceptional ease for Room To Room Share, which enables users to mirror their favorite content via Wi-Fi from one TV to another in their homes, and supported by the Always Ready capability, the LG TV turns into a media display showcasing the lifestyle and personal content when the TV is Off (applicable on 2022 models Z2, G2, and C2).

LG’s latest OLEDs are the first TVs to adopt Dolby Vision IQ with Precision Detail. This new technology unlocks additional features from Dolby Vision content, including Netflix, Disney+, Hotstar, and more. Furthermore, with the LG’s α9 Gen5 processor, the OLED TVs claimed to deliver an immersive visual experience alongwith immersive audio with Dolby Atmos spatial sound through their speaker system.

For Gamers, the TVs feature a Game Optimizer menu where users can quickly select or switch between specialized gaming features and presets. The LG OLED TVs were the first TVs to be certified by NVIDIA as G-SYNC compatible. This feature will allow gamers to use VRR with supporting gaming platforms in order to engage with the smoothest tearing-free gameplay. The 2022 LG TVs will incorporate a Dark Room Mode, when activated, it will adjust the picture’s brightness while maintaining the highlights and picture quality of the games.

The OLED TV price range starts from ₹89,990 and the rollable OLED TV is priced at ₹75,00,000.