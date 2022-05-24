After launching the iQOO Z6 5G, the company has announced its upper variant i.e. iQOO Z6 Pro 5G featuring a 66W superfast charging, a massive 12 GB RAM, a fast Snapdragon 778G octa-core SoC, and a 90 Hz AMOLED display. Here’s our hands-on and first look at the iQOO Z6 Pro 5G.

iQOO Z6 Pro 5G Specifications

Display: 6.44-inch AMOLED display, Full HD+ resolution, 90 Hz refresh rate

GPU: Adreno 642L

Memory: 6 GB OR 8 GB OR 12 GB LPDDR4x RAM (Up to 12 GB Extended RAM)

180 grams, 8.5 mm Price: ₹23,999 (6 GB + 128 GB), ₹24,999 (8 GB + 128 GB), ₹28,999 (12 GB + 256 GB)

The iQOO Z6 Pro 5G is faster and better than its tone-down sibling, the iQOO Z6 5G, what you will find significant here is its AMOLED display, a faster Snapdragon 778G CPU, larger storage & RAM (12 GB + 256 GB), a 64 MP camera, and a superfast 66W Flash charging.

Moving to its design, you can see two big camera housing on the backside, a sleek AG finish design with curved edges, and the back changes its colors when light falls on it, the design overall looks impressive. It is very light in weight, around 180 grams, and is around 8.5 mm thin. It comes in Phantom Dusk and Legion Sky color variants. We have the Legion Sky color with us as you can see in the images.

About the camera housing, it appears to be two cameras, but looking closely, you will find three cameras, one holds two small lenses, and the big one is the primary camera which is a 64 MP. The rest two are 8 MP ultra-wide and 2 MP macro along with a dual-LED flash. The front side has a 16 MP selfie camera which seems to be identical to the iQOO Z6 5G.

The front also carries a 6.44-inch AMOLED display with Full HD+ resolution and a 90 Hz refresh rate. The display is AMOLED, unlike the iQOO Z6 5G which uses an IPS panel.

You also find loudspeakers stereo which delivers overall better sound quality compared to the mono loudspeakers. You don’t find a side-mounted fingerprint scanner which we usually see embedded on the power button, rather it’s under the screen. There’s an in-display fingerprint scanner to lock and unlock the phone.

The bottom side has a USB Type-C port, loudspeakers (stereo, one at the earpiece), a microphone, and a dual SIM tray. The top side has another microphone, but no 3.5 mm audio port, you will have to use an adapter or converter. The dual SIM tray supports 5G bands and a dedicated microSD slot alongside. The right side has volume control and a power button.

One of the main features of the smartphone is its hardware, it packs a Snapdragon 778G octa-core processor. The 6nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G 5G octa-core SoC is clocked at 2.4 GHz and is paired with a whopping 12 GB RAM and 256 GB onboard storage. While the other two variants come in 6 GB RAM or 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage in both.

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G 5G is an upper midrange SoC with 5G support consisting of 1+3+4 core configurations, one high-performance Kryo 670 Prime core clocked at 2.4 GHz, three performance Kryo 670 Gold cores clocked at 2.2 GHz, and four power-efficient Kryo 670 Silver cores clocked at 1.9 GHz.

Furthermore, the chip integrates an Adreno 642L GPU for gaming and GPU-intensive tasks. You will also find that the maximum RAM it can hold is up to 16 GB via its RAM extension technology in which 4 GB extra RAM is added to the 12 GB RAM considering its top RAM variant.

The performance of the CPU is so far great for this price, it has all the power that you need on a mid-range smartphone; gamers can expect a decent performance out of it (Adreno 642L). The primary rival of the iQOO Z6 Pro is the realme 9 5G Speed Edition which also packs the same Snapdragon 778G chip.

Moving to its cameras, you will find a 64 MP primary camera on the rear side while the rest cameras are 8 MP ultra-wide-angle, 2 MP macro, and a 16 MP selfie. The camera offers a bunch of features including Night mode, Portrait mode, Beauty mode, AI mode, as well as, Live Photo, Slo-mo, Pro, AR Stickers, Filters, and more.

The iQOO Z6 Pro 5G comes with the Android 12 out-of-the-box and vivo’s homegrown FunTouch OS 12 interface on top. The FunTouch OS 12 is seamlessly designed and optimized for the Android 12 and is now improved compared to its past versions. There are a bunch of customizations and loads of features in the UI. The performance of the interface feels smooth and light in weight due to its 90 Hz display and software optimizations.

The iQOO Z6 Pro 5G is a better upgrade than its sibling, the iQOO Z6 5G, and packs a faster Snapdragon 778G CPU, much larger storage & RAM (12 GB + 256 GB), and a mind-boggling superfast 66W Flash charging. You also have the 90 Hz AMOLED display, stereo speakers, an impressive design, and Android 12 out-of-the-box. Overall, the iQOO Z6 Pro 5G is a great smartphone for its price, the price starts at ₹23,999 for its base variant.