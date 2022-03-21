iQOO, a sub-brand of vivo, has recently launched its midranger iQOO Z6 smartphone in India and it’s the successor to the iQOO Z5. The primary features of the iQOO Z6 5G include an 8.25 mm sleek design, Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G processor, 120 Hz display, 50 MP Eye Autofocus camera, and more. Here’s our first look at the iQOO Z6 5G smartphone.

iQOO Z6 5G Specifications

Display: 6.58-inch (16.71 cm) IPS display, Full HD+ resolution, 120 Hz refresh rate, 240 Hz touch sampling rate, DCI-P3 Wide Color Gamut

6.58-inch (16.71 cm) IPS display, Full HD+ resolution, 120 Hz refresh rate, 240 Hz touch sampling rate, DCI-P3 Wide Color Gamut Software: FunTouch OS 12, Android 12

FunTouch OS 12, Android 12 CPU: 6nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 octa-core SoC clocked at 2.2 GHz

6nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 octa-core SoC clocked at 2.2 GHz GPU: Adreno 619

Adreno 619 Memory: 4 GB OR 6 GB OR 8 GB LPDDR4x RAM (Up to 12 GB Extended RAM)

4 GB OR 6 GB OR 8 GB LPDDR4x RAM (Up to 12 GB Extended RAM) Storage: 128 GB UFS 2.2 internal storage, microSD slot

128 GB UFS 2.2 internal storage, microSD slot Main Camera: Triple cameras (50 MP ISOCELL JN1 Eye Autofocus camera + 2 MP macro + 2 MP bokeh), single LED flash

Triple cameras (50 MP ISOCELL JN1 Eye Autofocus camera + 2 MP macro + 2 MP bokeh), single LED flash Selfie Camera: 16 MP ISOCELL 3P9

16 MP ISOCELL 3P9 Others: 5-Layer Liquid Cooling System, Side-mounted fingerprint scanner, Face Unlock

5-Layer Liquid Cooling System, Side-mounted fingerprint scanner, Face Unlock Cellular: 5G network, dual SIM, dual 5G standby support

5G network, dual SIM, dual 5G standby support Battery: 5,000 mAh battery

5,000 mAh battery Charging: 18W Dart charging

18W Dart charging Weight & Thickness: 186 grams, 8.25 mm

186 grams, 8.25 mm Price: ₹15,499 (4 GB + 128 GB), ₹16,999 (6 GB + 128 GB), ₹17,999 (8 GB + 128 GB)

Looking at the iQOO Z6, it seems very identical to its sibling vivo T1 5G, they both share very similar specs and design language. The front side has a notch-style 6.58-inch IPS display with Full HD+ resolution and a whopping 120 Hz refresh rate. The 120 Hz delivers faster performance and smooth operations compared to 60 Hz and 90 Hz displays.

The iQOO Z6 5G has a slim design with an 8.25 mm thickness, adopts modern aesthetics with flat frames and rounded corners. The design is fantastic and the phone looks great in the hands. The back has an AG finish with dynamic textures and colorful visuals that shine in the light, it comes in Chromatic Blue and Dynamic Black color variants. The left camera houses a triple camera setup with two big cameras and one tiny, labels a 5G, and the iQOO logo right below.

On the camera’s front, you will find a 50 MP Eye Autofocus camera on the rear side which uses the Samsung ISOCELL JN1 image sensor while the rest two cameras are 2 MP macro and 2 MP bokeh. On the front side, there’s a 16 MP camera for selfie and video calling. The 50 MP camera offers a bunch of features including Night mode, Portrait mode, Beauty mode, AI mode, as well as, Live Photo, Slo-mo, Pro, AR Stickers, Filters, and more.

The smartphone offers stereo speakers which give you a better multimedia experience. Alongside, you will find a side-mounted fingerprint scanner embedded on the power button for locking and unlocking the phone.

The bottom side has a USB Type-C port and 3.5 mm audio jack as well as one microphone, and stereo speakers (one at the earpiece). The top side has a dual SIM tray supporting 5G bands and a dedicated microSD slot alongside. The right side has volume control and a power button that doubles as a fingerprint scanner.

The iQOO Z6 5G equips a fast midrange octa-core CPU, it has a 6nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 octa-core SoC which is paired along with Adreno 619 GPU for gaming and GPU-intensive tasks. It also comes with a 5-layer liquid cooling system to keep itself cool while gaming. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC is manufactured in a 6nm process and consists of 2+6 core configurations, two high-performance Kryo 660 Gold cores clocked at 2.2 GHz, and six power-efficient Kryo Silver cores clocked at 1.7 GHz.

The smartphone comes in three RAM variants – 4 GB, 6 GB, and 8 GB, all with the same 128 GB storage that expands via a microSD card. It comes with RAM extension technology that extends the RAM up to 12 GB. The price for the 4 GB RAM is ₹15,499, 6 GB RAM is ₹16,999, and 8 GB RAM is ₹17,999. The pricing and variants are very similar to its sibling vivo T1 5G.

On the software side, the iQOO Z6 5G comes with the latest operating system, Android 12, and vivo’s FunTouch OS 12 interface on top. The phone packs a 5,000 mAh battery with 18W fast charging support.

Overall, the iQOO Z6 5G offers a great and powerful package, it comes in a slim form factor, packs a fast Snapdragon 695 CPU, a smooth 120 Hz display, and a 50 MP camera. The base variant with 4 GB RAM and 128 GB storage starts at ₹15,499 which you can grab with some exciting offers on Amazon India.