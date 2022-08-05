How to quickly and easily disable Visual Search in Microsoft Edge

Microsoft Edge web browser has been introducing new features at regular intervals as it aims to be among the leading browser. It has integrated Bing Image Search, which is similar to the Google Lens on Chrome.

The Visual Search feature on the Microsoft Edge browser enables users to search and find visually similar images on the web either by right-clicking on the image or clicking the Visual Search button on it.

While the feature is usual, it may not be for everyone, and if you are among those, then there’s a way to disable the Visual Search feature on the web browser.

In this step-by-step guide, we will show you how to quickly and easily disable the Visual Search feature on the Microsoft Edge web browser through Settings.

How to disable Visual Search in Microsoft Edge

Step 1: Open the Microsoft Edge web browser on your computer.

Step 2: When the browser opens, click on the three-dots icon in the top-right corner and select the “Settings” option from the drop-down list.

Step 3: On the Settings page, select the “Appearance” option from the left sidebar.

Step 4: When the Appearance Settings page loads, select the “Visual Search” option under the Context Menu section.

Step 5: In the Visual Search settings, toggle off the switches to disable the feature.

That’s it. Once you have followed this step-by-step guide, you successfully disabled the Visual Search feature for the Microsoft Edge browser on your computer.