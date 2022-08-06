Microsoft Edge is gaining popularity thanks to the company’s efforts and dedication to keep introducing new features to the web browser. The company isn’t only focusing on the desktop version but has been trying to push out some useful tools and features to the smartphone version of the app.

In a recent development, Microsft Edge for Android got a new feature that enables users to open a pdf file in the browser using the built-in PDF Viewer. The feature is available for the users of the Dev and Canary build as it is still under development.

As the feature is still under development, there isn’t much functionality available for the tool, apart from its primary task of opening or loading the pdf file.

In this step-by-step guide, we will show you how you can enable the built-in pdf viewer in the Microsoft Edge web browser on your Android smartphone using flags.

How to enable built-in PDF Viewer in Microsoft Edge on Android

Step 1: Open the Microsoft Edge web browser on your Andriod smartphone.

Step 2: When the app opens, tap on the address bar and go to the following address:

edge://flags/#edge-miniapp-pdf-viewer

Step 3: Select the “Enabled” option from the drop-down list next to the “Trigger Mini App Pdf Viewer” option.

Step 4: Restart the browser when prompted as it will allow the changes to take effect.

That’s it. Once you have followed the above-mentioned step-by-step guide, the built-in PDF Viewer tool or feature in the Microsoft Edge browser for Android will be enabled. Once activated, whenever you click on any of the PDF files, it will download the file and open in the full-screen viewer of the application.

Currently, there’s nothing much that the pdf viewer for the Edge browser on Android can do apart from opening the file but we expect the company to add more features in the coming months.