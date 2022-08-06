Reliance Jio launches streaming platform JioGamesWatch in India
Reliance Jio has introduced JioGamesWatch, a streaming platform under its JioGames offering. It is said to be the first platform in India to Livestream user-generated content on Set-Top Boxes directly. Creators stand a chance to earn rewards and giveaways upon using the platform.
JioGamesWatch is a streaming platform that provides an immersive and interactive game streaming experience across multiple Jio devices. The JioGames platform targets a range of users in the gaming space from gamers, esports athletes, and casual gaming enthusiasts to game publishers and developers.
JioGamesWatch platform has set its sights on empowering and enabling creators to go live, with any device, under low Latency, and showcase the best of their content to millions of viewers. Furthermore, several viewer engagement tools enable creators and influencers to stay ahead of the competition, such as audience polls, & Emotes.
Aficionados of streamers can find the best content – from live gameplays to video-on-demand (VOD) streams – on JioGamesWatch. Some key highlights and features of JioGamesWatch include:
- 1) Cross-platform availability – Available on Jio Set-top-box (STB) on the home screen, and a smartphone version too. JioGamesWatch is available as a feature only in the JioGames App with availability on Android, iOS, and STB in India.
- 2) Video on demand (VOD) – Subscribe and never miss any stream from creators and influencers.
- 3) Various community events – Creators can engage with viewers through various esports events.
- 4) Seamless experience – Creators Stream in high definition with no lag or buffering.
- 5) Mobile Streaming – Creators can go live on the Platform with various resolutions enabling them to Stream in FHD (1080p), HD (720p), and so on with low latency.
- 6) Creator Resources & Tutorials – Creators’ resources are available on the Platform for ready reference, including FAQs and a guide on how to go Live on the Platform with ideal stream settings.