Reliance Jio launches streaming platform JioGamesWatch in India

Reliance Jio has introduced JioGamesWatch, a streaming platform under its JioGames offering. It is said to be the first platform in India to Livestream user-generated content on Set-Top Boxes directly. Creators stand a chance to earn rewards and giveaways upon using the platform.

JioGamesWatch is a streaming platform that provides an immersive and interactive game streaming experience across multiple Jio devices. The JioGames platform targets a range of users in the gaming space from gamers, esports athletes, and casual gaming enthusiasts to game publishers and developers.

JioGamesWatch platform has set its sights on empowering and enabling creators to go live, with any device, under low Latency, and showcase the best of their content to millions of viewers. Furthermore, several viewer engagement tools enable creators and influencers to stay ahead of the competition, such as audience polls, & Emotes.

Aficionados of streamers can find the best content – from live gameplays to video-on-demand (VOD) streams – on JioGamesWatch. Some key highlights and features of JioGamesWatch include: