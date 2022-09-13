Xiaomi India says not to buy Tech, wait for ‘Tech Ka Shubh Muhurat’ this festive season

Xiaomi India is gearing up this festive season with its greatest Diwali sale this year. During this festive season, Xiaomi India encourages its users to not buy tech, but to wait for ‘Tech Ka Shubh Muhurat’ through a series of engaging videos, ATL, and BTL activations. Xiaomi India has kick-started its annual consumer-centric festive campaign, ‘Diwali with Mi – Tech Ka Shubh Muhurat’ in a fun, and quirky way.

This year’s campaign theme ‘Tech Ka Shubh Muhurat’ will bring forth multiple offers, deals, and discounts for customers as part of the campaign. The offers will be hosted across channels – online partners, Mi.com, and retail stores across the country. The campaign suggests not to buy smartphones, TVs, laptops, and tech, it’s worth the wait. Xiaomi says here’s why it’s worth the wait, you get customized coupon codes, early invites, access to the best discounts, exclusive coupons, an early sneak peek of all the discounts, and 2 days prior access on your registered email ID. Also, 500 lucky winners stand a chance to win exclusive coupons worth ₹10,000.

Xiaomi India aims to help its users to get the best of tech products during this festive period. Along with helping consumers make informed decisions, the brand aims to strengthen its relationship with its consumers. The ‘Don’t Buy Tech Yet’ phase will culminate in the seventh edition of the ‘Diwali with Mi – Tech Ka Shubh Muhurat’ festive season campaign that enjoys immense love from consumers and fans across India.

Talking about the campaign, Mr. Anuj Sharma, Chief Marketing Officer, Xiaomi India, said, “This Diwali season we want to help our consumers in making an informed decision about their tech purchases. It is the biggest shopping season for consumers, especially for the ones looking to purchase gifts for family, friends, or for their consumption. Therefore, with ‘Don’t buy tech yet!’ we want to be transparent and honest with our consumers. We want them to see the entire landscape and not rush into making the wrong decisions, even if it takes a bold move like advising them to not invest in tech just yet. Through the ‘Diwali with Mi – Tech Ka Shubh Muhurat’ campaign, we will be extending incredible offers to our fans and users to buy their favorite gadgets – smartphones, smart TVs, speakers, audio peripherals, tablets, or any other smart home products.”

As ‘Diwali with Mi – Tech Ka Shubh Muhurat’ inches closer, users will also be able to connect via social media and engage with the message in unique ways. Along with it, quirky digital films featuring their employees, and print advertisements across various publications will take this message ahead. Taking this campaign a notch higher will be Xiaomi employees through their self-created campaign-centric videos and posts.

All the mediums will focus on conveying a unified message – <#DontBuyTechYet and wait for ‘Tech Ka Shubh Muhurat’>. The campaign will be amplified across digital, online, social, and print platforms.

Xiaomi India will soon be going live with exciting price drops and sale offers on various products. Commemorating a lucky start to the festive season, Xiaomi India is all set to make this Diwali a memorable one.