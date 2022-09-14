OnePlus has launched the OnePlus 10T 5G which is an upgraded variant of the OnePlus 10R 5G. The OnePlus 10T 5G is a premium flagship smartphone catered to the ₹50,000 budget and looks quite similar to the OnePlus 10 Pro 5G in terms of design. The OnePlus 10T 5G also packs the most powerful Qualcomm chip, Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, and comes with a whopping 150W SuperVOOC fast charging. Here’s what we have to say about the smartphone in our OnePlus 10T 5G review.

OnePlus 10T 5G Specifications

Display: 6.7-inch AMOLED 10-bit color display, Full HD+ resolution (2,412 x 1,080 pixels), 120 Hz adaptive refresh rate, 360 Hz touch sampling rate, 100% DCI-P3 color gamut, HDR10+, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 (front)

6.7-inch AMOLED 10-bit color display, Full HD+ resolution (2,412 x 1,080 pixels), 120 Hz adaptive refresh rate, 360 Hz touch sampling rate, 100% DCI-P3 color gamut, HDR10+, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 (front) Software: OxygenOS 12.1 interface, Android 12 operating system

OxygenOS 12.1 interface, Android 12 operating system CPU: 4nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 octa-core SoC clocked at 3.2 GHz, Kryo processor (Cortex-X2/A710/A510), 6 MB L3 cache, 7th generation AI Engine

4nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 octa-core SoC clocked at 3.2 GHz, Kryo processor (Cortex-X2/A710/A510), 6 MB L3 cache, 7th generation AI Engine GPU: Adreno 730 Graphics

Adreno 730 Graphics Memory: 8 GB OR 12 GB OR 16 GB LPDDR5 RAM

8 GB OR 12 GB OR 16 GB LPDDR5 RAM Storage: 128 GB OR 256 GB UFS 3.1 internal storage

128 GB OR 256 GB UFS 3.1 internal storage Main Camera: Triple cameras (50 MP f/1.8 Sony IMX766 OIS camera + 8 MP f/2.2 ultra-wide camera + 2 MP f/2.4 macro camera), Optical Image Stabilization, 4K Video Recording (60 fps), dual-LED flash

Triple cameras (50 MP f/1.8 Sony IMX766 OIS camera + 8 MP f/2.2 ultra-wide camera + 2 MP f/2.4 macro camera), Optical Image Stabilization, 4K Video Recording (60 fps), dual-LED flash Selfie Camera: 16 MP f/2.4

16 MP f/2.4 Others: In-display fingerprint scanner, Face Unlock

In-display fingerprint scanner, Face Unlock Cellular: 5G network, dual SIM, dual 5G standby support

5G network, dual SIM, dual 5G standby support Battery: 4,800 mAh battery (2S1P 2,400 mAh, non-removable)

4,800 mAh battery (2S1P 2,400 mAh, non-removable) Charging: 150W SuperVOOC fast charging support (160W in the box)

Price: ₹49,999 (8 GB + 128 GB), ₹54,999 (12 GB + 256 GB), ₹55,999 (16 GB + 256 GB)

Design, Display and Build Quality

The OnePlus 10T 5G looks very much similar to its flagship sibling, the OnePlus 10 Pro 5G, the design has been improved, highly sleek and premium, with metallic frames, tapered design, and curved edges. The OnePlus 10T 5G has one of the best design builds of all time and offers a solid build quality.

The back looks very different from all OnePlus generations, like its sibling the OnePlus 10 Pro 5G, the quad modules merge with the side frame, and you can see its triple cameras and an LED flash on the rear setup, but note that there’s no Hasselblad label as you see on the OnePlus 10 Pro 5G.

The OnePlus 10T 5G is 8.8 mm slim and weighs around 203.5 grams. There are a total of two color variants of the smartphone – Moonstone Black, and Jade Green, we got the Jade Green color as you can see in the photos below.

OnePlus 10T 5G equips a 6.7-inch fluid AMOLED display and 10-bit color depth (1B colors). The resolution of the screen is Full HD+ (2412 x 1080 pixels, 394 ppi) along with a refresh rate of 120 Hz and an aspect ratio of 20.1:9. The Fluid OLED display uses an adaptive refresh rate of 60 Hz / 90 Hz / 120 Hz and a touch response rate of 360 Hz (hardware-based), and 720 Hz (software-based).

Other display features include an sRGB, DCI-P3, HDR10+, and 10-bit color depth which provides a better overall display quality. The display quality is quite stunning and has among the best quality screens in its segment. The screen is protected by scratch-resistant Corning Gorilla Glass 5, but we didn’t find any certification of water-proof protection on it.

OnePlus has certainly disappointed their fans by removing the Alert Slider, just like the OnePlus 10R 5G, you don’t get an Alert Slider on the side, the one which was present on most OnePlus smartphones as of now. There’s a fingerprint scanner under the screen and it works reasonably well.

The right side has only a power button while the left side has volume control. The bottom side has a USB Type-C port for its super-fast charging, as well as can be used for audio output via a USB Type-C to 3.5 mm adapter. You also get a stereo loudspeaker (second at the earpiece), a microphone (one more at the top), and a dual SIM tray. The tray supports dual 5G SIM cards with dual standby, no microSD slot is available on the phone.

Software, User Interface, and Features

The OnePlus 10T 5G runs OxygenOS 12.1 based on Android 12, the OxygenOS 12 is the latest custom user interface from OnePlus and packs a whole lot of features on top of all the native Android 12 perks. OxygenOS is currently one of the best Android interfaces free from bloatware and offers a chunk of features and customizations.

OxygenOS 12.1 on the OnePlus 10T 5G comes with an Android 12 operating system with a security patch dated 5th July 2022, OnePlus promises three years of Android OS updates and four years of security updates for the OnePlus 10T 5G smartphone.

If you are familiar with the Oxygen OS 12, it has loads of added features on top of Android 12, you do get customizations and features in the Oxygen OS as well as security updates. One such feature liked is the Shelf that shows you a tiled view (or card view) of the apps, weather, notes, music, fitness tracking, and more.

You get tons of features the more you use the phone. You also get live wallpapers, Always-On Display customizations as well as Insight that shows you how much time you spend on the phone using the color bars, you get icon packs, fingerprint animations, Horizon Light (edge lighting), and you can change the screen refresh rate, display enhancements, smarter search with OnePlus Scout, and RAM expansion tech.

About the pre-installed apps, only the essential Google apps, Netflix, and a few OnePlus apps came with the phone, the rest is just clean, and no third-party apps are installed. You will also find traces of OPPO’s ColorOS inside the settings page, a few familiar features in the camera app and so. The user interface is clean, smooth, and lag-free, the experience overall is good and feels smooth due to its 120 Hz refresh rate. You can tweak the UI with the various Oxygen OS customizations and optimizations.

Hardware, Performance, and Gaming

Moving to its hardware and performance, the OnePlus 10T 5G packs the new and most powerful Qualcomm chip, Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 and it’s currently the fastest Snapdragon flagship SoC for smartphones to date, the Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3 5G is slightly faster, but it’s designed for Windows laptops. The Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 is clocked at 3.2 GHz along with Adreno 730 GPU for high-end gaming.

The CPU is another major highlight aside from its 150W fast charging. The Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 is more powerful than the Snapdragon 888 Plus, it is manufactured in power efficient 4nm process at TSMC and offers higher clocked CPU and GPU cores at a lower power consumption according to Qualcomm. The integrated Adreno 730 GPU offers a 30% graphics boost compared to the previous Adreno 660. The Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 is the fastest CPU for Android-based smartphones and should be competing with the Apple A14 CPU.

About the CPU, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 is a high-end fast SoC manufactured in a 4nm TSMC process consisting of 1+3+4 Kryo core configurations, one high-performance prime core ARM Cortex-X2 core clocked at 3.2 GHz, three performance ARM Cortex-A710 cores clocked at 2.5 GHz, and four power-efficient ARM Cortex-A510 cores clocked at 1.8 GHz.

The performance is significantly improved compared to the previous Snapdragon 888. You can check the benchmarks for its performance, one of our Geekbench 5 benchmarks scored 1033 points in a single-core CPU benchmark and 2,875 points in a multi-core CPU benchmark. The GPU has scored 6,569 points which means it has enough power to handle high-end GPU tasks.

Gaming is another major thing you should consider, no wonder what games you play, there’s plenty of graphics power, and it has what it takes to handle everything at max graphics. You can play games with the highest possible graphics, the Adreno 730 GPU has enough power to handle games with the highest possible graphics settings. The OnePlus 10T 5G is one of the best picks for gamers in the flagship department.

Speaking of the RAM and storage options, the OnePlus 10T 5G has a fast LPDDR5 RAM type and UFS 3.1 2-LANE storage type which is considered to be among the fastest. About the variants, you will find three RAM variants i.e. 8 GB RAM, 12 GB RAM, and a whopping 16 GB while the storage options on the phone are 128 GB and 256 GB. The storage cannot be expanded via a microSD card slot due to its missing microSD card slot.

The OnePlus 10T 5G comes with RAM expansion technology which you might have seen on realme and OPPO smartphones. The RAM expansion helps you increase the RAM to an extra 7 GB making a total of 23 GB of RAM on the phone (16 GB model). The price for the OnePlus 10T 5G starts at ₹49,999 for its base variant 8 GB RAM + 128 GB variant, ₹54,999 for 12 GB RAM + 256 GB variant, and ₹55,999 for 16 GB RAM + 256 GB variant.

Cameras

The OnePlus 10T 5G equips a total of three rear cameras, the cameras are way too similar to what we have seen on the OnePlus 10R, the primary camera is 50 MP f/1.8 (1/1.56″ sensor size) utilizing the Sony IMX766 whereas the OnePlus 9R came with the 48 MP IMX586. The other two cameras are an 8 MP ultra-wide-angle camera and a 2 MP macro camera. There’s a 16 MP f/2.4 selfie camera that appears to be identical to the older generations.

You don’t get a telephoto lens on the phone as you see on the OnePlus 10 Pro 5G, but it still has the OIS which plays a massive role in photography, it helps reduce the shakiness and movements while you snap photos. The camera supports Optical Image Stabilization (OIS), Electonic Image Stabilization (EIS), 4K video recording at 60 fps, 1080p slow-motion recording at 480 fps, along with a dual-LED flash.

The camera app is well designed making it easy to find what you are looking for. The interface offers a bunch of features, you have 50 MP camera mode, portrait mode with zoom, Pro mode, Ultra Steady, Panorama, Macro mode, Slow-mo, wide-angle video recording, background blur video recording, Time-lapse, Dual-View Video, Movie, AI filter, HDR, Night mode, and more.

The primary camera performs very well in the daylight and appears to be better than the predecessors, the primary camera takes impressive shots, and due to its OIS and newer IMX766 sensor, the results are bright and crisp and offer detailed quality. Take a look at the camera samples we took from the OnePlus 10T 5G cameras.

OnePlus 10T 5G Camera Samples

Battery Runtime and Charging

OnePlus 10T 5G has surprises for you, just like the OnePlus 10R 5G, you get superfast charging on this phone i.e. 150W SuperVOOC fast charging, and this one feature you will absolutely like on this phone. It’s literally 150W which gives you a full day battery life and takes no more than 10 minutes to charge. It’s even faster than that of its premium flagship OnePlus 10 Pro 5G.

You get a 160W Type-C charger in the box, it is rated 160W (20V, 8A) while the phone is rated 150W. OnePlus says there are 13 temperature sensors, a specially customized Smart Charging Chip, and 128-bit encryption to ensure enhanced charging safety and performance.

Moving to the battery size, the OnePlus 10T 5G packs 4,800 mAh (2S1P 2,400 mAh, non-removable), which means there are two dual-cell batteries (2 x 2,400 mAh) connected parallelly to deliver faster-charging speeds. You can expect to charge the OnePlus 10T 5G with its 150W SuperVOOC charging in about 18-20 minutes. Expect a battery life of a day and a half on moderate use, but you may extend up to 2 days if your usage is below normal or less.

Verdict – OnePlus 10T 5G

The OnePlus 10T 5G is the smartphone that you need for everything, you get a massive performance with its powerful Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 CPU, you get superfast 150W charging that takes about 10 minutes to give you a full day’s battery, it has a brilliant 10-bit Fluid AMOLED display and a solid premium design. In addition, the cameras are worthy, the 50 MP OIS camera takes remarkable shots, plus OxygenOS perks and customizations, stereo speakers, RAM extension, and fast gaming performance makes the smartphone overall an excellent performer in its class. The OnePlus 10T 5G has certainly everything a flagship smartphone should have, the price starts at ₹49,999 which you can grab with some ongoing discounts.