How to Automatically Free up Storage Using Storage Sense in Windows 11 [Guide]

It’s recommended that your PC must have as much storage space as possible. When the disk is almost full, it can cause random slowdowns and other issues. It is bad whether you use your PC for work, to watch a movie, or play a video game. Even if you have enough storage space, you may need to delete files to free up space.

In this how-to guide, we will explain how you can automatically scan for unused files and delete them using Storage Sense in Windows 11.

Step 1: Go to Start and click on the little cogwheel that can be seen in the bottom right corner.

Step 2: Inside Settings, head to System > Storage.

Step 3: then look for the option that says Storage Sense. Click on the toggle beside it to enable it.

Step 4: Once enabled, click on the little arrow on the right-most side to configure Storage Sense.

Step 5: Now, look for the Automatic User content cleanup toggle and turn it on so it can do the cleanup whenever you are running out of storage.

Step 6: Click on the little drop-down menus found under Configure cleanup schedules to select how frequently you want it to run, how old the items in the recycle bin should get before they’re automatically deleted, and so on.

That’s pretty much it. Once enabled, you can also click on Run Storage Sense Now button to force the cleanup process if you’re running out of storage or your System feels slow.