How to enable new Power On and Off sounds on Apple iPhone 14 series

The newly released Apple iPhone 14 and 14 Pro series models come with some changes to the hardware along with completely new software, iOS 16. The company has also added a new accessibility feature to the devices that can play a sound when the iPhone is powered On or Off.

The new startup and shutdown chimes make it easier for the users, especially with low-vision, to tell whether the device has been powered on when it gets restarted.

In this step-by-step guide, we will show you how you can easily enable the power on and off sounds on your Apple iPhone 14 series smartphone running the latest iOS 16 operating system.

Step 1: Open the Settings application on your Apple iPhone 14 series model.

Step 2: When the app opens, scroll down and tap the “Accessibility” option.

Step 3: In there, select the “Audio/Visual” option under the Hearing section.

Step 4: After that, toggle off the switch for the “Turn On & Off Sounds” option.

That’s it. Once you have followed the above-mentioned step-by-step guide, then you have successfully enabled the new power on and off sounds on your new Apple iPhone 14 or 14 Pro series smartphone. You will now be able to know whenever the phone has started up or shut down without even having to look at the screen.