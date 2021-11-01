Dizo Buds Z Review

DIZO, which is the first brand under the realme TechLife ecosystem, has launched its latest TWS earbuds – DIZO Buds Z after launching the DIZO GoPods, and DIZO GoPods D in India. The DIZO Buds Z is a midrange wireless pair of buds featuring a 3.7 grams lightweight design, 88 ms Super Low Latency, and lasts about 16 hours on a single charge. Let’s dig in more into the earbuds and its features in our DIZO GoPods review.

Dizo Buds Z Specifications

Driver: 10 mm Dynamic Bass Boost drivers

10 mm Dynamic Bass Boost drivers Connectivity & Ports: Bluetooth 5.0, USB Type-C

Bluetooth 5.0, USB Type-C Wireless Range: Up to 10 meters

Up to 10 meters Protection: IPX4 Water Resistance

IPX4 Water Resistance Features: Environment Noise Cancellation, Super Low Latency mode (88 ms), gesture touch controls, in-ear detection, realme Link app

Environment Noise Cancellation, Super Low Latency mode (88 ms), gesture touch controls, in-ear detection, realme Link app Battery Runtime: 16 hours music playback, 1.5 hours playback in 10 minutes charging, 4.5 hours playback (each bud)

16 hours music playback, 1.5 hours playback in 10 minutes charging, 4.5 hours playback (each bud) Battery Charging: 1 hour charging time (earbuds), 2 hours (with case)

1 hour charging time (earbuds), 2 hours (with case) Colors: Leaf, Onyx, Pearl

Leaf, Onyx, Pearl Weight: 3.7 grams (each bud)

3.7 grams (each bud) Dimensions: 64.6 mm x 51.6 mm x 26 mm (case), 29.2 mm x 20.4 mm x 24.6 mm (buds)

64.6 mm x 51.6 mm x 26 mm (case), 29.2 mm x 20.4 mm x 24.6 mm (buds) Price: ₹1,499 (introductory offer), ₹1,999

₹1,499 (introductory offer), ₹1,999 Availability: realme.com, Flipkart

Design, Build Quality, & Ergonomics

The DIZO Buds Z is a budget midrange wireless earbuds and differs from the actual realme earbuds that you have seen. The design of the DIZO Buds Z appears to be light in weight, compact and offers a matte finish look. The bottom side has a USB Type-C port for charging and an LED indicator on the front alongside a DIZO logo.

There are a total of three color variants – Leaf, Onyx, Pearl, we got the Onyx color variant with a matte look. In the box, you get a pair of earbuds along with the charging case in the box, a USB Type-C fast charging cable, a user manual, and earcups in different sizes.

The earbuds look amazing, the looks are stunning, the outer shell shines its dazzling colors. The earbuds are easy to wear due to the ear-cups design, the bottom side has charging pins, and the front has touch controls for controlling the music, calls, and switch between modes.

The earbuds weigh 3.7 grams each and offer IPX4 water-resistant design which means the earbuds can resist water spills and splashes.

Features & Connectivity

The DIZO Buds Z features 10 mm dynamic bass boost drivers which delivers exceptionally good sound given its price. Since it uses Bluetooth 5.0, the connection is instant, the moment you open the case the earbuds quickly pair with your smartphone.

Features like ANC (Active Noise Cancellation) and Transparency mode are usually found on premium wireless earbuds. Being a budget mid-range earbuds, the DIZO Buds Z offers ENC (Environment Noise Cancellation) which is a passive noise cancellation technology along with 88ms Super Low Latency mode. The 88 ms latency offers lag-free audio and is good for online multiplayer gaming.

Other features include gesture-based touch controls which enable you to control the music via touch gestures. A double-tap gesture on the earbud will play/pause the music, a triple-tap will change the song, press & hold (either side) will reject the call, press & hold on both sides simultaneously will turn on the Game mode (Super Low Latency).

The DIZO Buds Z features can also be accessed via the realme Link app, it allows you to control the features, gestures, and also lets you update its firmware.

Audio Performance & Battery Life

As said earlier, the DIZO Buds Z equips two 10 mm dynamic bass boost drivers which enables you to use its Bass Boost+ feature that boosts the sound quality by enhancing the bass of the sound. This feature can be turned on via the realme Link app once paired. The audio performance of the Buds Z is good for its price, the audio appears to be clear with good bass and clear vocals.

For its battery life, the earbuds run straight 16 hours on a single charge, do note that it’s combined with the case, each bud runs as long as 4.5 hours, which means you can use them up to 9 hours in total individually without using its charging case. The earbuds pack a 43 mAh battery each and the case packs a 380 mAh battery.

It takes about an hour to charge the buds fully from its charging case and takes around 2 hours completely to charge both buds and the charging case. A 10-minute quick charge can last the buds 1.5 hours which is equivalent to 90 minutes of music playback.

To charge the DIZO Buds Z, you get a USB Type-C cable in the box which is good as compared to the counterparts with micro USB charging cables.

Verdict

The DIZO Buds Z offers a stunning design, exceptionally good sound quality, and 16 hours of battery life with added features like 88 ms Super Low Latency, and Bass Boost+. For the price of ₹1,999, the DIZO Buds Z appears to be great for everyday needs. You can grab it at a price of ₹1,499 on Flipkart during this festiv season.