Nokia T20 tablet with 10.36-inch 2K display, Unisoc T610 SoC, and 4GB RAM launched in India
Last month, HMD Global launched the Nokia T20 tablet in the European market and now the same device has been announced for the Indian market. This marks the debut of the first Android-powered tablet by HMD Global in India.
It features a 10.36-inch 2K LCD display with 2000 x 1200 pixels screen resolution, 5:3 aspect ratio, 400nits brightness, and a toughened glass for protection. Under the hood, the device is powered by the Unisoc T610 processor.
The tablet comes in two memory variants — 3GB RAM with 32GB internal storage, 4GB RAM with 64GB internal storage. It also comes with a microSD card slot that allows users to further expand the tablet’s storage capacity.
There’s an 8-megapixel camera sensor on the back with an LED flash while on the front side, it features a 5-megapixel snapper. The device is rated IP52 for splash and dust protection and comes with stereo speakers and OZO Audio.
It runs the Android 11 operating system out-of-the-box and is powered by an 8,200mA battery with 15W fast charging technology. However, the company is bundling a 10W charger in the box.
The Nokia T20 comes in Ocean Blue color option and is priced at ₹15,499 for the 3GB RAM model while the 4GB RAM model costs ₹16,499. The LTE variant of the 4GB RAM model is priced at ₹18,499. It is now available for purchase via Nokia.com and will go on sale via Flipkart from tomorrow.
Nokia T20 Specifications
- Display: 10.36-inch IPS LCD display with 2000 x 1200 pixels resolution, 5:3 aspect ratio, 400 nits brightness, and toughened glass for protection
- CPU: UNISOC T610 octa-core processor
- GPU: Mali-G52 GPU
- RAM: 3/4 GB LPDDR4 RAM
- Storage: 32/64 GB internal storage; expandable up to 256 GB with microSD
- OS: Android 11
- Rear Camera: 8 MP primary camera with LED flash
- Front Camera: 5 MP
- Others: Dust and splash resistant (IP52), stereo speakers, OZO Audio
- Connectivity: 4G LTE (optional), Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz and 5GHz), Bluetooth 5.0, GPS + GLONASS, and USB Type-C port
- Battery: 8,200mAh with 15W charging
Pricing and Availability in India
- 3GB RAM + 32GB Storage: ₹15,499
- 4 GB RAM + 64 GB Storage: ₹16,499
- 4 GB RAM + 64 GB Storage LTE: ₹18,499
- Availability: Now on sale in India via Nokia.com; soon via Flipkart