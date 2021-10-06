Nokia T20 tablet launched; features 10.4-inch 2K display, Unisoc T610 SoC, and 8,200mAh battery

After teasing it a few days ago, HMD Global has today officially launched its Nokia T20 tablet. Along with that, the company has also announced a Rugged Case, Rugged Case + Flip cover/stand, and Nokia Micro Earbuds Pro as accessories specifically designed for the Nokia T20 tablet.

The smartphone features a 10.36-inch 2K LCD screen offering a screen resolution of 2000 x 1200 pixels which is protected by a layer of toughened glass. Under the hood, it is powered by a Unisoc T610 octa-core processor.

The device comes in two models — 3 GB RAM with 32 GB internal storage and 4 GB RAM with 64 GB internal storage. There’s also a microSD card slot allowing users to further expand the storage capacity.

Coming to the cameras, the tablet features an 8 MP autofocus rear camera with LED flash and a 5 MP front-facing snapper. The device is Dust and splash resistant (IP52) and is running the Android 11 operating system out-of-the-box.

It supports optional 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5.0, GPS + GLONASS, NFC, and USB Type-C. It is powered by an 8,200mAh battery and supports 15W charging technology.

The Nokia T20 comes in Ocean Blue color for the price of $249.99 for the Wi-Fi model of 4 GB RAM variant while the 4G LTE variant costs £199.99. The Nokia Rugged cover is priced at £39.99 and the Flip Cover which can be used as a stand costs £49.99. But, for the next three weeks, it will be sold at a 50% discount in the UK.

Nokia T20 Specifications

Display: 10.36-inch IPS LCD 2K display with 2000 x 1200 pixels resolution, 5:3 aspect ratio, 400 nits brightness, toughened glass for protection

CPU: UNISOC T610 octa-core processor

UNISOC T610 octa-core processor GPU: Mali-G52 GPU

RAM: 3GB LPDDR4 RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB LPDDR4 RAM with 64GB storage, expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

OS: Android 11

Rear Camera: 8MP autofocus rear camera with LED flash

Front Camera: 5MP front-facing camera

Others: Stereo speakers, power amplifier, dual microphones, OZO Audio and Playback, Dust and splash resistant (IP52)

Connectivity: 4G LTE (optional), Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz|5GHz), Bluetooth 5.0, GPS + GLONASS, NFC, USB Type-C

Battery: 8,200mAh with 15W charging

Pricing and Availability in India