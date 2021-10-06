How to enter Recover Mode on Apple iPhone 13

Apple recently launched the new iPhone 13, 13 Mini, 13 Pro, and 13 Pro Max smartphones in the market. All these new models come with an edge-to-edge display, which means there’s no physical Home button.

With this new design adopted by Apple, it has become a bit more difficult to perform functions like powering off the device or entering the recovery mode. If you are looking for a way to somehow enter the recovery mode on your iPhone 13 series phones, here is a step-by-step guide for the same.

Do note that to enter the recovery mode, you must connect your iPhone 13 to a computer using a Lightning to USB cable. If this is the first time connecting your iPhone to this particular computer, tap the Trust button that appears and enter your iPhone’s passcode in order to establish a connection.

How to enter recovery mode on iPhone 13

Step 1: Press the Volume up key on your device and then release it.

Step 2: After that, press the Volume down button and release.

Step 3: Once you have successfully completed the above two steps, press and continue to hold the Side button until you see the connect to computer glyph appear on your smartphone’s display.

If you have connected your smartphone to the Mac device, you will see a Finder window showing that the iPhone has been placed into recovery mode. It will also give you an option to Update to the latest version of the iOS, keep your data, or restore the iOS on your smartphone to perform a fresh and clean installation.

Once you are in recovery mode and want to exit it, then the process is quite easy. You just simply press and hold the Side button on the right-hand side of your iPhone until the connect to computer glyph disappears.