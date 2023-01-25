Apple iPhones have been popular because of several reasons and one of them is the security on the devices. While the devices are quite secure, it’s a bit difficult to restart the phone as the users need to use a combination of buttons for this one simple task.

But now, the Cupertino-based technology giant has added a new voice command to the Siri smart voice assistant that allows users to restart the iPhone with just a simple voice command.

In this step-by-step guide, we will show you how to quickly and easily restart the Apple iPhone using a Siri voice command on devices running the iOS 16.2 or later version.

How to easily restart iPhone using Siri voice command

Step 1: Open Siri on your iPhone with the “Hey Siri” command.

Step 2: When the Siri prompts on the screen, say the “Restart iPhone” command.

Step 3: After that, say “Yes” to confirm or tap the “Restart” button on the screen.

Once you have followed the above-mentioned steps on your iPhone, the device will restart without the need to use your hands if you confirm the action with a voice command. When the smartphone restarts, you will need to enter the passcode to unlock the phone.