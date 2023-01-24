OnePlus is all set to launch its latest flagship Smart TV, OnePlus TV 65 Q2 Pro in India on 7th February alongside the OnePlus 11 and the OnePlus Buds 2 Pro. OnePlus has confirmed the launch of the OnePlus TV 65 Q2 Pro, the company’s second-generation flagship smart TV in the country at its ‘Cloud 11’ event next month.

OnePlus TV Q series symbolizes the brand’s efforts to bring industry-leading technology with premium visual and sound features to users in India, said the company. The OnePlus TV 65 Q2 Pro is expected to make a significant leap towards these efforts, it added.

OnePlus has started ‘Notify Me’ on Amazon India and Flipkart in addition to OnePlus.in website. The OnePlus TV 65 Q2 Pro will also be made available across offline stores in India upon the launch, said the company. The teaser also shows that it will reveal more details about the TV in the coming days before it goes official.

Regarding the new OnePlus TV, Pete Lau, Founder of OnePlus, said, “Ever since we entered the smart TV market in 2019 with our premium OnePlus TV Q1 series, we have been witnessing incredibly positive response in this segment from our community. This also propelled us to emerge amongst the leading smart TV brands in India. And now, we are excited to bring back our much-awaited Q Series offering with the upcoming launch of the OnePlus TV 65 Q2 Pro.

The new OnePlus TV 65 Q2 Pro is set to provide a series of superior hardware and software features, while also serving as the hub for a premium, smarter connected ecosystem experience. With the new flagship OnePlus TV, we aim to redefine benchmarks in the smart TV industry towards unparalleled quality and burdenless user experience.”

The OnePlus TV 65 Q2 Pro will be the newest Q-Series smart TV in India and will be the successor to the OnePlus Q1 Pro which was launched in 2019. Features of the OnePlus TV 65 Q2 Pro are expected to be a whopping 65-inch QLED 4K display with a smooth 120 Hz refresh rate and to be running on the Android TV operating system.