Apple recently announced the all-new iOS 16 operating system for the Apple iPhone and while the stable version of the software is months away, the company has started the rollout of the Developer Preview and will soon introduce the Public Beta version.

While there are several new features and many of them are for the regular users to make the user experience better, it also comes with a Developer Mode, which as the name itself indicates, is intended for the Developers or advanced users.

The new Developer Mode on iOS 16 allows app developers to run locally installed apps. The option is disabled by default even if you’re running a Developer Beta but it can be easily enabled.

In this step-by-step guide, we will show you how to enable the Developer Mode feature on the Apple iPhone running the iOS 16 operating system.

How to enable Developer Mode on Apple iPhone running iOS 16

Step 1: Open the Settings application on your Apple iPhone.

Step 2: When the app opens, select the “Privacy & Security” option.

Step 3: In the new page that loads, tap on the “Developer Mode” option.

Step 4: After that, toggle the switch ON for the Developer Mode option.

Step 5: You will see a prompt asking to restart the smartphone. Select the “Restart” button.

That’s it. Once you have followed the above-mentioned step-by-step process, your Apple iPhone will restart for the changes to take effect and when the device boots up, you will be asked to unlock it using the passcode. Once the iPhone is unlocked, there will be a prompt on the screen to enable the Developer Mode. Just tap on the “Turn On” option and the feature will be enabled.

Once the feture is enabled, you will be able to install the .ipa file with Apple Configurator and perform a Build and Run in Xcode to install and run apps directly using Xcode.