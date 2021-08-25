How to enable or disable Privacy Sandbox in Google Chrome

Google is trying to change the way the advertising industry by altering the user tracking system. Instead of tracking users via third-party cookies, the company is coming us with a new FLoC method.

FLoC runs on the browser and analyzes user’s online behavior locally. Chrome monitors the user’s browsing activity and places them in a “cohort” of other users with similar tastes and habits and then reports that cohort to websites that take advantage of FLoC.

This new method is quite controversial and several other browsers running the Chromium engine have opted out of it. By default, the Privacy Sandbox trial option is on for all Chrome users but that doesn’t mean the FLoC is also enabled.

If the Privacy Sandbox is enabled, there’s a possibility that Google may enable FLoC for you. Earlier this year, the company enabled FLoC for about 0.5 percent of Chrome users in regions like Australia, Brazil, Canada, India, Indonesia, Japan, Mexico, New Zealand, the Philippines, and the United States.

Enable or Disable Privacy Sandbox in Chrome

Step 1: Open Google Chrome web browser on your computer.

Step 2: Now, click on the Menu icon in the top-right and select the “Settings” option.

Step 3: In Settings, select the “Privacy & Security” option from the left-hand side menu.

Step 4: Now, click on the “Privacy Sandbox” and change the toggle button ON or OFF.

If you want to enable the Privacy Sandbox feature, toggle the switch ON and if you want to disable it, then toggle it off. But do keep a tab on the feature’s state when the company officially rolls out the feature in a stable version as that may reset the option.