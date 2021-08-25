Samsung Galaxy M32 5G powered by Dimensity 700 SoC goes official in India

Samsung has today officially announced its latest M-series budget smartphone in the Indian market — Samsung Galaxy M32 5G. The device comes as a 5G variant of the original model launched a few months back.

The smartphone comes with a 6.5-inch HD+ LCD display along with a 20:9 aspect ratio and the standard 60Hz refresh rate. There’s also a V-shaped notch on top of the screen that houses a 13MP front-facing snapper.

On the backside, the device features a quad-camera setup that includes a 48MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, a 5MP macro lens, and a 2MP depth sensor.

Under the hood, the device is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 720 processor, which is rare in a Samsung device. Coupled with the processors is up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage with an option for expanding the storage capacity.

It is running the Samsung One UI 3.1 custom user interface based on the Android 11 operating system. The company has also promised OS upgrades for the next two years. The phone is powered by a 5,000mAh battery and supports 15W charging.

The Samsung Galaxy M32 5G has a starting price of ₹18,999 for the 6GB RAM and comes in two color options — Awesome Black and Awesome Blue colors. The first sale of this new smartphone will take place on September 2nd through Amazon Indian and Samsung India’s online store.

Samsung Galaxy M32 5G Specifications

Pricing and Availability in India