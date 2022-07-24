How to easily enable Display Zoom feature on Apple iPad

Apple iPad recently got a major software update when the company officially unveiled the new iPadOS 16 along with the iOS 16 and macOS Ventura. The new iPadOS comes with several new and interesting features that aim to improve the user experience.

While the use case for Apple iPad is emerging, some things in the tablet cannot be customized by the user as per their needs or requirements. For instance, until now, it was not possible to change the display scale, which limits the user’s screen space when it comes to multitasking.

The new iPadOS 16 has added a new feature allowing users to have more screen space. The “More Space” option for the display zoom, which is in addition to the “Standard” and “Zoomed” types, makes it easier to have multiple windows on the screen. When the feature is enabled, icons and font size become smaller, allowing more information to be shown on the screen.

In this step-by-step guide, we will show you how to enable the “More Space” display zoom feature on your Apple iPad tablet running the new iPadOS 16 operating system.

How to enable the Display Zoom feature on Apple iPad

Step 1: Open the Settings application on your Apple iPad.

Step 2: When the app opens, tap on the “Display & Brightness” option from the left sidebar.

Step 3: In the Display & Brightness settings page, tap on “Display Zoom” under the Display section.

Step 4: Select the “More Space” option from the three options presented on the screen.

That’s it. Once you have followed the above-mentioned step-by-step guide, wait for a few sections, and you will see the screen on your Apple iPad change. The font size will shrink, as well as some of the UI elements along with smaller icons for the apps. With this new feature, the company is aiming to offer more space to the users to work using multiple apps.