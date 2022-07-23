OPPO Reno8 5G Hands-On and First Impressions

OPPO has launched its latest Reno Series smartphones in India alongside their flagship wireless earbuds – OPPO Enco X2. The OPPO Reno8 5G and the Reno8 Pro 5G are the two smartphones and are the successor to its Reno7 Series smartphones. We got the Reno8 5G highlighting its new Dimensity 1300, flagship cameras, 80W SuperVOOC fast charging, and more. Here are our hands-on and first impressions of the OPPO Reno8 5G.

OPPO Reno8 5G Specifications

Display: 6.4-inch AMOLED display, Full HD+ resolution (2400 x 1080 pixels, 409 ppi), 90 Hz refresh rate, 180 Hz touch sampling rate, 600 nits brightness, 90.8% screen-to-body ratio, SGS Eye Care, O1 Ultra Vision Engine, certified for Netflix and Amazon Prime Video HD, protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5.

Software: ColorOS 12.1 Interface, Android 12 Operating System

CPU: 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 1300 5G octa-core SoC clocked up to 3.0 GHz

GPU: ARM Mali-G77 MP9 Graphics

Memory: 8 GB RAM LPDDR4x (+5 GB RAM Expansion)

Storage: 128 GB UFS 3.1 internal storage, no microSD card slot

Main Camera: Dual cameras (48 MP f/1.7 primary + 2 MP f/2.4 depth), LED flash

Selfie Camera: 8 MP f/2.0

Others: In-display fingerprint sensor, AI Face Unlock

Cellular: 5G network, dual SIM, dual 5G standby

Battery: 4,500 mAh battery

Charging: 80W SuperVOOC fast charging, 50% in 11 minutes

Thickness & Weight: 7.67 mm, 179 grams

Price: ₹29,999 (8 GB + 128 GB)

Offers: Flat ₹3,000 off on various bank credit cards

Flat ₹3,000 off on various bank credit cards Availability: Flipkart, OPPO Store

The OPPO Reno8 5G is the successor to the Reno7 5G and we can see some improvements in the current generation, starting with its new processor, the 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 1300, 80W SuperVOOC fast charging, new ColorOS 12.1, and upgraded cameras.

On the design front, the OPPO Reno8 5G looks stunning, it’s quite slim, it’s 7.67 mm thinner with a streamlined body similar to their flagship series smartphones. It weighs around 179 grams in weight which is lighter than many smartphones, and it fits in the hands seamlessly.

The back is aesthetic with colorful reflections as you can see, the surface is matte means it’s anti-fingerprint and seamlessly integrates the camera module into its design. The OPPO Reno8 5G uses flat sides, the overall build quality is very good and looks quite tempting. There are two color variants of the smartphone – You will find two color variants of the smartphone – Shimmer Gold, and Shimmer Black.

On the front, there’s a 6.4-inch AMOLED display with Full HD+ resolution (2400 x 1080 pixels, 409 ppi), a 90 Hz refresh rate, and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5. Furthermore, the display offers a 90.8% screen-to-body ratio, a brightness of 600 nits, a 180 Hz touch sampling rate, SGS Eye Care, O1 Ultra Vision Engine, and is certified for Netflix and Amazon Prime Video HD.

Moving to the sides, you get a power key on the right side with a green color theme, the fingerprint scanner is under the screen and not on the power button. The left side has two separate volume keys, the bottom side has a dual-slot SIM tray that holds two 5G SIM slots, a USB Type-C port that supports a whopping 80W fast charging, a microphone (another at the top side), and a loudspeaker (single). No microSD card slot and 3.5 mm jack is found, you will require a converter for that.

Compared to the Reno7 5G, the cameras have been upgraded, the Reno8 5G offers a 50 MP Sony IMX766 primary camera (1/1.56-inch size) with two additional cameras, one of 8 MP wide-angle and one of 2 MP macro, and aided by a Ring LED flash. The front side has an in-screen selfie camera of 32 MP utilizing Sony’s IMX709 sensor. The low-light capabilities of its cameras are certainly the smartphone’s main feature.

Moreover, the processor is another major highlight of the smartphone, upgrading from the Dimensity 900 (Reno7 5G), the OPPO Reno8 5G equips a 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 1300 octa-core processor clocked at 3.0 GHz with core configurations of 1 + 3 + 4 Cortex-A78/Cortex-A55. The GPU on the chip is from ARM Mali-G77 MP9 (9-cores) which seems good for gamers.

Speaking of the RAM and storage options, you will find only one variant available i.e. 8 GB RAM LPDDR4x and 128 GB UFS 3.1 storage with support for RAM expansion, but no storage expansion. The OPPO’s RAM expansion can increase the RAM up to 5 GB additional making it a total of 13 GB of extended RAM on the phone. The price for this model is ₹29,999 for 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage, but can be grabbed at a discounted price of ₹26,999.

On the battery side, you get a 4,500 mAh battery with support for an incredible 80W SuperVOOC fast charging that is capable of charging the smartphone in 11 minutes up to 50% and gives you 2 hours of gaming in just 5 minutes of charging.

The OPPO Reno8 5G runs on Android 12 with its latest home-grown interface, ColorOS 12.1. The security patch on the phone is dated 5th June 2022. The ColorOS 12 has been improved over its past versions bringing a new user interface and smoother animations. Some features and highlights you will see are Background stream, FlexDrop, Smart Side Bar, and Three-Finger Translate with Google Lens.

Early Verdict – OPPO Reno8 5G

The OPPO Reno8 5G is fast with its new Dimensity 1300 CPU and has newer cameras that appear to be reliable due to the Sony IMX766 sensor and its camera features. The stunning 80W SuperVOOC fast charging gives you one of the fastest charging on the go. Other perks include a 90 Hz AMOLED display, loads of features from ColorOS 12.1, faster UFS 3.1 storage, and a good-looking design. We will share more details about the smartphone in our full review including camera samples, performance, and software features, so stay tuned for that.