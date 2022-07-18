OPPO has launched its latest wireless earbuds, the OPPO Enco X2 alongside the OPPO Reno8 series smartphones. The OPPO Enco X2 is the flagship TWS earbuds co-created with Dynaudio and comes with features like 45 dB Active Noise Cancellation, 20 Hz to 40,000 Hz frequency response, LDHC 4.0 Hi-Res Audio, and Dolby Atmos Binaural Recording for the first time in its segment. Here’s what we have to say about these wireless earbuds in our OPPO Enco X2 review.

OPPO Enco X2 Specifications

Model: ETE01 (earbuds), ETE02 (case)

ETE01 (earbuds), ETE02 (case) Driver: 11 mm Dynamic drivers + 6 mm planar diaphragm (SuperDBEE coaxial dual-driver system)

11 Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.2, USB Type-C

Wireless Range: 10m

10m Frequency Response Range: 20 Hz to 40,000 Hz

20 Hz to 40,000 Hz Speaker Sensitivity: 118 dB

118 dB Microphone Sensitivity: 38 dBV/Pa

38 dBV/Pa Noise Cancellation Depth: 45 dB Active Noise Cancellation

45 dB Active Noise Cancellation Bluetooth Codec Support: LDHC, AAC, SBC

LDHC, AAC, SBC Protection: IP54 water & dust resistance (earbuds)

Features: 45 dB Active Noise Cancellation, 4,000 Hz Ultra-Wide Frequency, Quad-Magnet Planar Tweeter, LDHC 4.0, Dolby Atmos Binaural Recording, Triple-Mic Call Noise Reduction + Bone Voiceprint AI Call Noise Reduction, Dolby Atmos support, Antibacterial Anti-Earwax Ear Tips, IP54 certified, Automatic Multi-Device Switch, Voice Assistant, touch controls, in-ear detection

Battery Runtime: 57 mAh (earbuds), 566 mAh (case), u p to 40 hours playback (ANC off, 50% volume, AAC),

57 mAh (earbuds), 566 mAh (case), u u p to 27 hours playback (ANC off, 50% volume, LDHC), u p to 22 hours playback (ANC on, 50% volume, AAC),

u u p to 20 hours playback (ANC on, 50% volume, LDHC)

Charging Time: 60 minutes (earbuds), 90 minutes (earbuds + case), 2 hours playback in a 5-minute quick charging

Colors: White, Black

Weight: 56.4 grams (with case)

Price: ₹10,999 onwards

Design, Build, & Ergonomics

The OPPO Enco X2 is the flagship earbuds and it brings in a bunch of features and improvements over its predecessor Enco X. Primary feature includes a massive 45 dB Active Noise Cancellation with 4,000 Hz ultra-wide frequency giving the earbuds one of the most powerful noises canceling earbuds in its class.

Other than that, the earbuds come with 11 mm Dynamic drivers + 6 mm planar diaphragm co-created with Dynaudio, LDHC 4.0 Hi-Res Audio, Dolby Atmos Binaural Recording, triple microphones, and IP54 dust, and water-resistant design.

The OPPO Enco X2 is categorized in the premium earbuds segment, the earbuds flaunt a premium glossy finish oval-shaped casing. The case is light in weight around 56.4 grams overall and fits perfectly in the hands. On top of it, it has an IP54 rating which means it’s water-resistant and dust resistant.

Opening the case and you will see the gorgeous earbuds that offer a nice polished look, short stems, and anti-bacterial silicone tips on the end. The design of the earbuds is solid and feels premium.

The bottom side has a USB Type-C port that supports 5-min quick charging, the right side has a pairing button while the LED indicator is under the case once you open the lid. The LED indicates the earbud’s power, charging, and low battery.

Performance, Features & Connectivity

The OPPO Enco X2 uses the SuperDBEE coaxial dual-driver system, it comes with 11 mm dynamic drivers + 6 mm planar diaphragm co-created with Dynaudio for high-end audio. OPPO combined Dynaudio’s golden driver with the planar diaphragm inherited from OPPO Digital to create the Coaxial dual-driver five-magnet sound system.

OPPO Enco X2 comes quad-magnet planar tweeter to deliver instantly transient response and high-resolution treble. The frequency range is 20 Hz to 40,000 Hz, doubled compared to the 20,000 Hz frequency range. The audio quality of the OPPO Enco X2 is smooth, natural, and highly satisfactory to the ears, our experience with the OPPO Enco X2 was surprisingly great.

The OPPO Enco X2 comes with a 45 dB Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) with 4,000 Hz ultra-wide frequency, Transparency Mode, 94 ms low latency Game mode, Binaural Recording powered by Dolby Atmos, and a number of presets and modes to tune the audio.

A new feature that we can see is its Binaural Recording for the first time in the segment, the OPPO Enco X2 earbuds are the first TWS earbuds in its class that support binaural recording. OPPO says it polishes audio using innovative audio recording and processing technologies powered by Dolby Audio, resulting in a natural, crisp, and true-to-life recording.

Another handy feature is to control the camera, the OPPO Enco X2 earbuds let you take pictures using its gesture features, just tap the earbud twice to take a photo or video.

The earbuds come with a new type of gesture-based touch control for controlling the music, switching between modes, and receiving calls. You need not have to tap on the earbuds, just squeeze the stems once, twice, or a long squeeze gives you the power to control things. You can also slide on the stem, either swipe up or swipe down to increase or decrease the volumes respectively.

Battery Life & Charging

Moving to its battery, the Echo X2 can last up to a whopping 40 hours on battery which is surprisingly great, it’s even better than the rival OnePlus Buds Pro with a long 38 hours of battery life. The earbuds equip a 57 mAh while the case has a 566 mAh battery.

Do know that the 40 hours battery life is achieved with ANC off, 50% volumes, and playback on ACC codec. It supports LDHC high-res audio, and ANC, if turned on, gives you up to 20 hours of playback, and 27 hours of playback with ANC off and LDHC audio.

About its charging, it takes about 60 minutes to charge the earbuds fully and 90 minutes to charge completely (earbuds + case). You get 2 hours of playback in a 5-minute quick charging.

Verdict

The OPPO Enco X2 offers a deep 45 dB active noise cancellation, up to 40 hours of battery life, rich and premium sound quality, and loads some of the best features. In addition to that, it has an IP54 design, up to 40,000 Hz frequency range, LDHC 4.0 Hi-Res Audio, 5-minute fast charging, and Dolby Atmos Binaural Recording, all these makes the OPPO Enco X2 a worthy contender in its segment. The price for the OPPO Enco X2 starts at ₹10,999 and is available in two colors – Black and White.