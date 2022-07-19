How to quickly switch apps to List View on Apple Watch running watchOS 8

Apple Watch is one of the most popular wearable devices available in the market and the best-selling smartwatch globally. One of the reasons for the successor of the smartwatch is the tons of features that it offers, as well as the simplicity when it comes to using the device.

The ease-of-use on the Apple Watch is possible because the company makes some of the decisions for the users when it comes to software, at least for the initial setup. For instance, by default, the layout for the app screen or the screen which has all the applications available on the device has a honeycomb interface.

The honeycomb layout has circular watch app icons in a hexagonal grid with a focus on the middle of the display and a miniature clock in the center. The design isn’t liked by everyone, and thus, the company has added an option for the users to switch the interface for apps on the device.

In this step-by-step guide, we will show you how to switch the app screen layout from honeycomb to list view, where the apps are listed alphabetically on your Apple Watch running the latest watchOS 8 operating system.

How to switch apps to List View on Apple Watch running watchOS 8

Step 1: Open the app screen or the honeycomb app screen on your Apple Watch.

Step 2: When the screen loads, press and hold on to the screen until you see an option to switch the app layout.

Step 3: After that, select the “List View” from the options.

That’s it. Once you have made the changes by following the above-mentioned step-by-step guide, then the layout for the applications on your Apple Watch will be changed from honeycomb to list view. With this change, you can now scroll through the applications through vertical scroll to easily find the apps.