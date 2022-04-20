How to enable Dynamic Lock feature in Windows 11

The Windows 11 operating system from Microsoft comes with several interesting features and one such security-related feature that not many people use is Dynamic Lock.

The Dynamic Lock feature in the Windows OS adds an extra layer of security to the computer as it locks the device when the user steps away from the desk or computer. It is based on the proximity of a Bluetooth-paired device, such as a smartphone or wearable device.

When the feature is enabled, the Windows 11 will wait for about 30 seconds for the Bluetooth device to get connected to the system and if doesn’t find the device within that timeframe, the user account on the system will be automatically locked.

The logic behind this is that if the user-paired Bluetooth device isn’t within the range to get discovered by the system, then the user isn’t around. So, to stop unauthorized access to the system, the Windows 11 OS locks the user account which can then be unlocked by the user.

In this step-by-step guide, we will show you how you can enable the Dynamic Lock feature on your Windows 11 computer by connecting a Bluetooth-enabled device to the system.

How to enable the Dynamic Lock feature in Windows 11

Step 1: Open the Settings application on your computer. For this, you can select the Settings from the Start Menu or search for the application. Alternatively, you can also press the Windows + I keys on the keyboard.

Step 2: When the Settings app opens, click on the “Bluetooth & devices” option from the left sidebar.

Step 3: If Bluetooth isn’t enabled on the device, then toggle the “Bluetooth” switch ON to enable it.

Step 4: After the Bluetooth is enabled on the system, click on the “Add device” button.

Step 5: Select the Bluetooth option in the “Add a device” window and choose the device from the list.

Step 6: When the device has been added, go back to the Settings app and select the “Accounts” option from the left sidebar.

Step 7: Click on the “Sign-in options” tab on the right side and then select the “Dynamic Lock” setting.

Step 8: After that, enable the “Allow Windows to automatically lock your device when you’re away” option.

That’s it. Once you have followed the above-mentioned step-by-step process, the Dynamic Lock feature will be enabled on your Windows 11 computer. When the feature is enabled, if the selected Bluetooth device isn’t near the computer, then the system will wait for 30 seconds and then turn off the screen and lock the account to secure the computer.