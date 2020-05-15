How to enable Hibernate option in Windows 10 Control Panel

Many users of Windows operating system prefer to use the Hibernate option so that they can resume all the work very quickly when the system boots up. However, the option may not be enabled for everyone by default.

If you are missing the option to Hibernate your computer in the Control Panel, here is a step-by-step guide using which you can enable the option on your device. For this, we’ll be using Command Prompt but don’t worry, it’s all easy and you just have to copy-paste commands.

What is Hibernate and how it works?

Hibernate feature in the Windows operating system allows the system to save and write the running state of the computer to the hard disk before powering off the machine. So, when you start your computer next time, it starts from where you left off, with all the apps still running.

The feature uses Hiberfil.sys file which is stored and hidden in the root folder of the Windows installation. The size of this file is approximately the size of random access memory (RAM) installed. The system memory is stored in this file and the file is required for the Hibernate feature to work.

How to enable Hibernate option in Windows 10

Normally, you can enable the Hibernate feature on your Windows 10 computer from the Control Panel. However, if the Hiberfil.sys is not present on your device, then the option won’t be showcased. In this guide, we’ll show you how to enable the feature when it’s not visible in the Control Panel.

Open the Start menu and search for “cmd” or “command prompt”. When the app appears, right-click on it and click on “Run as administrator”. Now, enter this command: “powercfg /hibernate on”. Once that is done, set the Hiberfile type as full. Enter the command “powercfg /h/ type full”. Restart your computer.

Once you restart the computer after following the above steps, you’ll see that Hibernate option is now available on your system.