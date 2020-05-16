OnePlus TWS Earphones to reportedly launch in July

We expected OnePlus to launch its own TWS earphones along with the recently launched OnePlus 8 series flagship smartphones. Instead, we got the budget wireless earphones in the form of OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z.

Now, as per the latest leak, the company is all set to launch its first true wireless earphones in July this year. The leaked image, based on the actual earphones, showcase how the TWS earphones from OnePlus will look like.

Max J., the well-known tipster, has also claimed that the OnePlus Z powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC, will also get launched in July. The smartphone is the same which was leaked as the OnePlus 8 Lite but will launch as a OnePlus Z.

As for the TWS earphones, there’s currently no information available about the specifications and features of this upcoming product. However, since the launch is about six week later, we expect those details to surface online in the coming weeks.

Source