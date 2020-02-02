Apple’s Reminders app can be set to remind you something specific that you’ve pre-defined in the app when you arrive at or leave a location. Using geofencing feature, the application triggers the reminder notification.

Here’s a guide on how to create geofencing-based reminders that get triggered when you are at a particular location. The following guide is for both iPhone and iPad running iOS 13 or later.

How to create location-based reminders on iPhone

Open the Reminders app.

app. Tap the list that you want to add the reminder to.

Or you can tap Add List if you want to create a new list.

if you want to create a new list. Now, tap on the New Reminder at the bottom-left corner

Once you’ve given your reminder a name, tap on info (“i”) button next to it

(“i”) button next to it This will open the Details screen. Here, toggle Remind me at a location to the ON position

screen. Here, toggle to the ON position Now, search for or enter an address.

Once you have selected the location, select Arriving or Leaving above the map

or above the map After the selection is done, tap on Done

That’s it!

You can also set a radius for the location-based reminder which defines the distance from the target point you need to be before the alarm is triggered.