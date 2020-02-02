GuidesiOS Apps

How to create location-based Reminders on iPhone

By Jeet

Apple’s Reminders app can be set to remind you something specific that you’ve pre-defined in the app when you arrive at or leave a location. Using geofencing feature, the application triggers the reminder notification.

ios13-iphone-xs-reminders

Here’s a guide on how to create geofencing-based reminders that get triggered when you are at a particular location. The following guide is for both iPhone and iPad running iOS 13 or later.

How to create location-based reminders on iPhone

  • Open the Reminders app.
  • Tap the list that you want to add the reminder to.
  • Or you can tap Add List if you want to create a new list.
  • Now, tap on the New Reminder at the bottom-left corner
  • Once you’ve given your reminder a name, tap on info (“i”) button next to it
  • This will open the Details screen. Here, toggle Remind me at a location to the ON position
  • Now, search for or enter an address.
  • Once you have selected the location, select Arriving or Leaving above the map
  • After the selection is done, tap on Done
  • That’s it!

You can also set a radius for the location-based reminder which defines the distance from the target point you need to be before the alarm is triggered.