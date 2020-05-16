How to check the version number of your macOS [Mac Guide]

Your Mac often gets new updates on macOS releases. Each year, Apple releases new versions of the macOS, and if you want to know which version of macOS you are using along with the version number, here’s a quick tip for you. No matter which system you are using, if it’s MacBook or Mac PC, or even Mac Mini and Mac Pro, here’s how to check which version of the macOS is installed on your system.

How to check the version number of your macOS

To check the version of your macOS, head to the Apple icon on the top left corner and click About This Mac. Under the Overview tab, you will find the name of the OS you are using, and the number below it indicating the version of the specific OS. In my case, it’s macOS Sierra version 10.12.6.

I haven’t yet updated my Mac since I use some backward compatible softwares and things are going pretty well with this version, but you must update as it is important and it’s recommended by Apple. If you’re not using the latest version of macOS, you can install it from the Mac App Store. Here’s how you can update it.

How to update the software on your Mac

Updating your Mac is one of the essential things to do, the macOS updates improve the stability, performance, and security of your Mac, and they include updates for Safari, iTunes, and other apps that are part of macOS.

Here’s what you can do to update your Mac

Go to Apple icon in the top left corner and click About This Mac, then click Software Update. Another way you can update is to launch the App Store from the Dock or press Command + Space and type ‘App Store‘. Click on Updates and find the software updates here.

If you’ve upgraded to macOS Mojave or later, follow these steps to update.

Go to Apple icon in the top left corner and click System Preferences, then click Software Update. If any updates are available, click the Update Now button to install them. You can also check details about each update and select specific updates to install clicking More info.

To automatically install macOS updates in the future which includes apps downloaded from the App Store, select the option Automatically keep my Mac up to date.

More tips and tricks, guides, and tutorials related to Windows and Mac are available on How-To Guides. For more updates on the latest smartphones and tech, follow us on our social media profiles.