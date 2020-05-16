How to bulk delete comments from Instagram post [iOS Guide]

Instagram has been actively working on to release new features on the platform to ensure that the social media platform remains a positive place for its users. It has been releasing feature to reduce bullying on the platform and in one of the latest update, the company added the ability to delete comments in bulk on the iOS app.

Using the new feature, users can now delete up to 25 comments at a time. Follow this step-by-step guide to know how to use this bulk comments delete feature on your iPhone.

How to bulk delete Instagram comments

First of all, open Instagram app on your iPhone Now go to the post that you’d like to delete comments from Tap on one of the comments that you want to delete Now, tap the three-dot icon in the top right corner From the options provided, select “Manage Comments” You can now select up to 25 comments to delete by tapping them Choose “Delete” in the bottom left corner Confirm the action by tapping “Delete Comments”

The feature is available in the latest version of Instagram on iOS. So, if you are not seeing this feature, you may need to update the application from the App Store.