How to use mobile data in airplane mode [Guide]

Unless you are a frequent flyer, there’s a good chance that you don’t use the airplane mode given on your phone. But if you do, you know what will happen, the radio, Wi-Fi, internet, and other wireless transmissions will be disabled on your smartphone. What if I tell you that you can use mobile data in airplane mode?

We all know that Airplane mode (also known as offline mode and flight mode) is a Setting on mobile devices that prevents it from sending and receiving calls, and text messages. It also disables other wireless frequencies such as GPS, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, etc.

If you are using mobile data, turning On the airplane mode will also disable the internet, but there’s a way you can still access the internet, surf the websites, and use social media even if the airplane mode is turned on. Want to know? Follow these steps to use mobile data in airplane mode.

How to use mobile data in airplane mode

First, switch On the flight mode from the notification shortcut.

Once you’re in flight mode, your cellular network will be disabled and you won’t be able to surf the internet on mobile data.

Now dial this number *#*#4636#*#* in the dialer.

You can also do it from your phone’s about section.

Tap on the Storage multiple times in your phone’s About section and you will be taken to the Testing screen where you can control your phone’s Radio.

You’ll see Phone information1 & Phone information2. These options indicate Phone information1 for the first SIM and Phone information2 is for the second SIM.

Tap on either Phone information1 or Phone information depending on your SIM preference.

or on your SIM preference. Scroll to the bottom and find the option Mobile Radio Power .

. Hit the Mobile Radio Power slider.

This will turn On the mobile radio which eventually enables the mobile data while the airplane mode is still On.

Now open Chrome browser or any app that uses mobile data. Enter the website you want to surf. If you are using any social media apps, refresh the feed.

Note: This trick was tested on the MIUI running device and I suppose it will work on most Xiaomi & Redmi smartphones as well as those running with the MIUI operating system. If you are using other than that, it may not work as shown here, I used a device running MIUI 9 (Pocophone). If this trick doesn’t seem to work on your phone, then, unfortunately, it doesn’t support it.

