OnePlus smartphones come pre-installed with the OxygenOS based on the Android operating system which includes tons of new features not found on the vanilla version of the software. With the new OxygenOS 13, the company has updated some features and added some new ones.

One of the features that most users want on their device but may not be using all the time is the One Hand Mode. The feature is quite useful, especially for those with smaller hands, for quickly operating the device without the need to hold the phone with two hands.

The One Hand Mode feature was first introduced by OnePlus on its smartphones with the Android 12 operating system, but it got some new additions with the Android 13 OS. In this step-by-step guide, we will show you how to quickly and easily enable One Hand Mode on OnePlus smartphones running the OxygenOS 13.

How to enable One Hand Mode on OnePlus smartphones running OxygenOS 13

Step 1: Open the Settings application on your smartphone.

Step 2: When the app opens, tap on the “Additional Settings” option.

Step 3: In there, tap on the “One Handed Mode” option and enable the toggle switch.

That’s it. Once you have followed the above-mentioned step-by-step guide on your OnePlus smartphone running the OxygenOS 13 operating system, then the One Hand Mode feature has been enabled on the device.

Along with the One Hand Mode, the new OxygenOS based on the Android 13 operating system comes with several new features, including new Aquamorphic Design for the user interface, improved resource allocation and memory management, gaming improvements, and more.