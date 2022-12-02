The Indian government has introduced a new system that enables paperless entry at selected airports with an aim to offer hassle-free air travel. The airports will use facial recognition software named Digi Yatra for entry, without the need for the passenger to carry their ID card or boarding pass.

Making the announcement, the Ministry of Civil Aviation, Government of India, tweeted, “DigiYatra, a biometric-enabled seamless travel experience based on facial recognition technology, aims to provide a new digital experience for air travelers in #India.”

The passenger data can be processed automatically based on a facial recognition system at various checkpoints, including at security check areas. Currently, this new system has been launched at three airports in India — Delhi, Bengaluru, and Varanasi.

How Does Digi Yatra Work?

The passenger first needs to register on the DigiYatra app to provide their details by using Aadhaar-based validation and a self-image capture. After this, the user can scan the boarding pass, and the credentials will be shared with the airport.

Then, at the e-gate, the passenger will scan the bar-coded boarding pass, and the facial recognition system will validate the passenger’s identity and travel document. After this process, the passenger can enter the airport through the e-gate.

After entering the airport, the passenger will have to follow the normal procedure to clear the security and board the aircraft.