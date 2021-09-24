How to enable Reader Mode through flags in Opera browser

Opera may not be as popular as Chrome, Firefox, and Edge but the web browser still has a number of users and the company keeps adding more features into the project to make it more user-friendly.

In Opera version 80, which is based on Chromium 94, the company has added support for a native Reader Mode to improve the reading experience on any webpage. The feature is still under development and is not available in the stable channel.

If you are interested in trying out this new feature, then you can access it in Opera 80 in Beta or Dev channels. The feature is hidden behind an experimental flag and here is a step-by-step guide on how you can enable it.

How to enable Reader Mode in Opera browser

Step 1: Ensure that you are running Opera 80 or newer on your system. To check this, open the Opera browser, and in the address bar, enter opera://about.

Step 2: Open the flags settings for Opera and for this, enter “opera://flags” in the web browser’s address bar.

Step 3: Now, click on the search field and enter “Reader Mode.”

Alternatively, use opera://flags/#reader-mode URL in the address bar to directly open the Reader Mode flag.

Step 4: To enable the Reader Mode flag, select the “Enabled” option from the drop-down menu next to the flag.

Step 5: Finally, restart the Opera browser for the changes to take effect.

Now, you will be able to use the Reader Mode on any webpage that supports it. To use the Reader mode, click on the book-shaped icon in the address bar and the page will turn into a reading view.