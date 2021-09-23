Microsoft Surface Duo 2 announced; features two 5.8-inch display, triple-camera setup, SD888 SoC, and more

Last year, Microsoft launched its Surface Duo smartphone but failed to impress customers because of older specifications and buggy software. The technology giant is now back with its successor — Surface Duo 2 with several improvements over the last year’s device and some new features.

Similar to the last year’s model, the new Surface Duo 2 opens up to reveal two 5.8-inch display panels which can be used together as one. This means that it can run two separate apps on two separate screens or stretch a single app across both displays.

The display also comes with support for a 90Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, it is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset, which is the same processor that’s powering flagship smartphones from other brands that got launched this year.

It also supports 5G connectivity, another upgrade from the 4G radio that was in the first Duo. It packs 8GB of RAM and 128GB or 512GB of storage. Microsoft hasn’t specified how big the battery is, but claims “all day battery life.”

Coming to the camera department, there’s a triple-camera setup on the back panel, featuring a standard wide, ultrawide, and telephoto camera system. All three cameras have a 12-megapixel resolution, with the wide and telephoto lens also featuring OIS.

Similar to the previous year’s model, this one too supports pen input with Microsoft’s line of Surface Pens. The Surface Duo 2 starts at $1,500, which is $100 more than the original model and comes in two colors — Black and White.