Redmi Smart TV 32 and Smart TV 43 with Android TV 11 and Dolby Audio launched in India

Xiaomi has launched its two new Redmi Smart TV models in the Indian market — Redmi Smart TV 32 and Redmi Smart TV 43 which the Chinese company says are aimed to bring “all-round entertainment.”

As the name itself suggests, the Redmi Smart TV 32 carries a 32-inch HD display, whereas the Redmi Smart TV 43 comes with a 43-inch Full-HD screen. Both of them come with Vivid Picture Engine (VPE), a set of software and hardware tweaks that ensures accurate screen calibration, deeper contrasts and perfect colour reproduction.

They are also touted to be the first Redmi TVs to come with Android TV 11 out of the box, with support for Built-In Chromecast and Play Store. On top of the Android TV operating system is the company’s own PatchWall 4 UI.

The devices come with 20W speakers, along with Dolby Audio and DTS Virtual:X support. There’s also Dolby 5.1 surround sound for an enhanced audio experience. The new Mi Remote comes with the dedicated Google Assistant button and carries features including Quick Mute, Quick Wake, and more.

The new Redmi Smart TV models’ ports include two HDMI, two USB 2.0, an AV, 3.5mm headphone jack, Ethernet, and an antenna port. Connectivity options include dual-band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth v5.0. There’s also Auto Low Latency mode which reduces the latency rate when using the TVs with a game console.

Pricing and Availability in India

Redmi Smart TV 32 is priced at Rs 15,999 while the Redmi Smart TV 43 carries a price tag of Rs 25,999. These new models will be available for purchase in the country through Amazon, Mi.com, Mi Home stores, and offline retailers and will go on sale starting the first day of the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2021 and Diwali With Mi sales but the dates are yet to be revealed.