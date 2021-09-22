Top 10 Handy And Useful OnePlus Nord CE 5G Tips, Tricks, Quick Shortcuts, And Features

The OnePlus Nord CE 5G is simply great when it comes to software features, OnePlus’ OxygenOS, which is based on Android 11, is loaded with numerous features from customizations to handy shortcuts and security features. Here are the top 10 handy and useful OnePlus Nord CE 5G tips, tricks, and quick shortcuts.

1) Take Screenshots & Partial Screenshots Using 3-Finger Gesture

Bored of taking screenshots using the Power button and volume down button? Screenshots can also be taken using gesture-based shortcuts, the OnePlus Nord CE 5G offers a gesture shortcut that lets you take screenshots easily. By using three fingers you can swipe on the screen and take the shot. No need to press any physical keys or a combination, all it takes is a simple three-finger swipe gesture.

The screenshots can be taken in two ways easily with the three fingers gesture. All you have to do is swipe your three fingers from the top to the bottom on the screen to take the screenshot, it’s fast and efficient. Similarly, to take partial screenshots, you have to hold the three fingers before you swipe to the bottom. Select the area of the screen and save the partial screenshot.

If you are unable to do, enable three-finger gesture under Settings -> Convenience Tools -> Gestures & motions and turn on the slider for three fingers screenshot.

2) Lock & Secure Apps With Fingerprints

The in-display fingerprint scanner can also be used to lock individual apps on the phone. If you are using its fingerprint scanner, try locking the apps and secure them with your fingerprints so that only you can have the access to those apps. You don’t need to download and install any third-party apps from the Google Play store, this feature comes built-in.

Before you lock the apps, register your fingerprints on the phone. Go to Settings -> Password & biometrics -> Add fingerprint to add a fingerprint. You can always add multiple fingerprints whenever you want, once added do the following.

Launch the Settings on your phone.

Tap on App lock .

Tap on the sliders beside the app to add the apps to the fingerprint locker, you will get a list of supported apps that can be secured via your fingerprints. Enter PIN or passcode if prompted, continue .

Now, whenever you open the locked apps, you will be asked to authenticate fingerprint, place your finger on the sensor to unlock the app, it prevents unauthorized access to the apps on your phone.

3) Quickly Launch Apps Using Fingerprint Scanner

The Nord CE 5G also comes with a nifty fingerprint scanner feature aside from locking and securing the phone and apps. With the fingerprint scanner, you can quickly launch the apps without unlocking the phone and interacting on the homescreen. By using its in-display fingerprint scanner, launch the apps you wish, all you need is a long press on the fingerprint scanner and choose the app to launch.

If you haven’t registered any fingerprints, this feature won’t work. Register your fingerprints by going to the Settings-> Password & biometrics -> Add fingerprint to add your fingerprints on the phone.

Once done, activate the quick launch feature by heading towards Settings -> Convenience Tools -> Quick Launch and turn on the slider.

Tap on Edit and choose the apps, tasks, or shortcuts you want to launch using the fingerprint scanner.

Now press and hold the fingerprint scanner when the phone is locked and you will see a list of available shortcuts. Swipe on the app/task and release the finger, this will instantly launch the app/task.

4) Enter Dark Mode

One of the most useful features in smartphones nowadays is the Dark mode, several smartphones support the native Dark mode feature and the OnePlus Nord CE 5G is among them. The Dark mode lets users view the screen content in dark colors to ease off the eyes.

To turn on the Dark mode on Nord CE 5G, enter Settings -> Display & brightness and choose the Dark theme option. You can now use the OnePlus Nord CE 5G in Dark mode.

5) Get Shot On OnePlus Watermark On Photos

Want to put your signature on your photos? If you have seen any photos with the Shot On OnePlus watermark on social media or anywhere with a signature on it, this can be done on your Nord CE 5G, here’s what you need to do.

Head to the Camera App , enter Camera Settings in the top-right corner.

Tap on Watermarks and turn on the slider.

You can also add your signature and time stamp on the photos from the given options.

6) Control Wi-Fi Access For Apps

Do you think your phone has an app that’s hungry all-time for data? Do you want to take control of the Wi-Fi for the apps? Why not use this handy feature that will allow you to block internet access for the apps that you think it’s using unnecessary data. The OxygenOS has a kill switch for the internet connection on a per-app basis.

Go to Settings -> App management -> Special app access -> Wi-Fi control and choose the app that you want to block the Wi-Fi access. Turn off the slider to disable the Wi-Fi for the specific app.

7) Change Fingerprint Animation Effect

The fingerprint scanner features don’t end it right here, you can also customize the animations of the in-display fingerprint scanner when you unlock your Nord CE 5G. This animation can be changed to your liking, changing the fingerprint animation is easy, head to the Settings -> Personalizations -> Fingerprint animation and choose from the different effects.

8) Launch Camera Quickly

If you don’t know, you can launch the camera quickly by double-pressing the Power key twice. Go to Settings -> Convenience tools -> Power Button -> Double click the power button and see if the camera is selected. Now press the Power key twice quickly to enter the camera app.

If you somehow see this option disabled, you need to change the Power button settings for Emergency Rescue. Enter Settings -> Security -> Emergency SOS -> Power button for quick SOS and change it to 5 press or disable. Now head back to Convenience tools -> Power Button, the double click power button option will be enabled and the Camera will be selected by itself.

9) View Battery Percentage In Status Bar

Want to quickly check on the battery life? Like most Androids, the OnePlus Nord CE 5G doesn’t show you the remaining battery percentage by default. You can view it in the status bar by enabling a quick setting.

Go to Settings -> Notifications & status bar tap the slider Battery percentage .

Now check the status bar, you will see a percentage beside the battery icon.

10) View Network Speed In Status Bar

Similarly, you can also view network speed in the status bar similar to the battery percentage you see in the status bar. The internet speed is shown in real-time, no wonder you download, surf, stream, or use the data, you will see the actual speed your phone uses when you use the internet on the phone. This also tells you if you are on a slow network or not.

To view the network speed in the status bar, here’s what you have to do.

Go to Settings -> Notifications & status bar tap the slider Real-time network speed .

Now surf the internet or download an app and see the speed in the status bar in real-time.

That’s all for now, more stuff can be found here – Android & iPhone tutorials and guides. Also, check OnePlus Nord 2 5G review here. To get updates on the latest tech news, smartphones, and gadgets, follow us on our social media profiles.

Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Youtube