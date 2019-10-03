Microsoft announces Surface Neo and Surface Duo with dual displays

At its event in New York, Microsoft launched several devices under its Surface lineup such as Surface Laptop 3 and Surface Pro X. However, the highlight seemed to be the announcement of the Surface Neo and Surface Duo, both of which features dual screens with 360° hinges.

Surface Neo

As mentioned, the new Surface Neo comes with dual screens connected by a 360-degree full friction hinge. It comes with two 9-inch displays, which when opened offers a full-size 13-inch display with the thinnest LCD in its class and is powered by Intel’s Lakefield processor. The company says that the device is built for productivity and runs on Windows 10X, a new OS for dual-screen devices.

The new Microsoft Windows 10X is made for multi-posture dual-screen devices. The company has also confirmed that it will be working with app developer ecosystem for custom apps. Microsoft also revealed that brands like ASUS, Dell, HP and Lenovo will be introducing Dual-Screen PCs running Windows 10X starting in the fall of 2020.

While it has unveiled the Surface Neo, the company has not revealed its specifications or pricing yet. Microsoft has confirmed that the device will be available during Holiday 2020, i.e. November or December next year.

Surface Duo

The newly announced Microsoft Surface Duo comes with two 5.6-inch displays, which are connected by a 360-degree hinges. When opened, it can be transformed in to an 8.3-inch tablet.

Since Google has already developed Android OS to support dual screen devices, this one is running Android operating system. Users can also run two apps on each of the screens for true multi-tasking. Further, one display can act as a virtual controller for games while other as virtual keyboard for typing.

It doesn’t come with camera sensors on the back but the company has mentioned about camera above the display. Under the hood, the device is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor but it is likely to get an upgrade by the time the device is available fir purchase next year.