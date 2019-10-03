Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 with 10th-gen Intel processor and 16 GB RAM announced

At an event in New York, Microsoft announced a bunch of new products, including the Surface Laptop 3. It comes with several new features, including a new screen size of 15-inch and Ryzen Surface Edition processor.

The Surface Laptop 3 comes in two models — one with 13-inch display and another with 15-inch display. While the 13-inch variant is powered by Intel’s 10th generation Core i5 or Core i7 processor, the 15-inch variant features AMD Ryzen Microsoft Surface Edition chipset.

Both the devices comes with up to 16 GB of RAM and 512 GB of storage. As for the pricing, the 13″ variant starts at $999 while the 15″ model starts at $1,199.

Surface Laptop 3 13.5-inch

13-inch display with 3:2 aspect ratio

10th-Gen Intel processor – with Core i5 or Core i7 configurations

Up to 16GB of RAM

Up to 512GB of storage

Windows 10

Surface Laptop 3 15-inch

15-inch display

AMD Ryzen Microsoft Surface Edition

Up to 16GB of RAM

Up to 512GB of storage

Windows 10

Both the models come with a trackpad that is 20 percent larger than that of its predecessor. The company says that it has been designed in such a way to make it easy for users to replace components. It comes with USB Type-C port now which can be used for charging in addition to Microsoft’s proprietary Surface Connector.

The devices are running Windows 10 OS and features support for 3.5mm headphone jack, Dual far-field Studio Mics, Omnisonic speakers with Dolby Audio Premium, and 720p f/2.0 HD front-facing camera. It also packs TPM chip for Enterprise-grade protection with Windows Hello face sign-in.

The Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 supports fast charging which allows users to charge the PC to up to 80 percent in just 1 hour and offers up to 11.5 hours of battery life.

Pricing and Availability