Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 with 10th-gen Intel processor and 16 GB RAM announced
At an event in New York, Microsoft announced a bunch of new products, including the Surface Laptop 3. It comes with several new features, including a new screen size of 15-inch and Ryzen Surface Edition processor.
The Surface Laptop 3 comes in two models — one with 13-inch display and another with 15-inch display. While the 13-inch variant is powered by Intel’s 10th generation Core i5 or Core i7 processor, the 15-inch variant features AMD Ryzen Microsoft Surface Edition chipset.
Both the devices comes with up to 16 GB of RAM and 512 GB of storage. As for the pricing, the 13″ variant starts at $999 while the 15″ model starts at $1,199.
Surface Laptop 3 13.5-inch
- 13-inch display with 3:2 aspect ratio
- 10th-Gen Intel processor – with Core i5 or Core i7 configurations
- Up to 16GB of RAM
- Up to 512GB of storage
- Windows 10
Surface Laptop 3 15-inch
- 15-inch display
- AMD Ryzen Microsoft Surface Edition
- Up to 16GB of RAM
- Up to 512GB of storage
- Windows 10
Both the models come with a trackpad that is 20 percent larger than that of its predecessor. The company says that it has been designed in such a way to make it easy for users to replace components. It comes with USB Type-C port now which can be used for charging in addition to Microsoft’s proprietary Surface Connector.
The devices are running Windows 10 OS and features support for 3.5mm headphone jack, Dual far-field Studio Mics, Omnisonic speakers with Dolby Audio Premium, and 720p f/2.0 HD front-facing camera. It also packs TPM chip for Enterprise-grade protection with Windows Hello face sign-in.
The Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 supports fast charging which allows users to charge the PC to up to 80 percent in just 1 hour and offers up to 11.5 hours of battery life.
Pricing and Availability
- Surface Laptop 3 13.5-inch model
- Pricing: starts at $999
- Colors: Sandstone and Cobalt
- Surface Laptop 3 15-inch model
- Pricing: starts at $1,199
- Colors: Platinum and Matte Black
- Availability: Pre-orders from today; shipping date to be announced soon