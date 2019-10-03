Microsoft Surface Pro 7 and Surface Pro X launched with a starting price of $749

Along with the Surface Laptop 3, Microsoft has also launched Surface Pro 7 and Surface Pro X at an event in New Delhi. It comes with several interesting features, and a starting price of $749.

Microsoft Surface Pro 7

It is a 12.3-inch tablet that comes with a folding kickstand for adjustable viewing angles. The screen offers 2736 x 1824 pixels resolution and 3:2 aspect ratio. You get an option for choosing between Intel Core i3, i5 and i7 chips that boast of far better power and performance than its predecessors.

The company is offering 128 GB SSD or a larger 1 TB SSD, as well as the choice of 4 GB, 8 GB or 16 GB RAM. It comes with a detachable keyboard cover accessory, and a Surface Pen stylus that allows for writing, drawing, note-taking and more. It can also be used to update cell data in real time, and can even erase it with a gesture.

The Surface Pro 7 is available for pre-order in the near future, with prices starting at $749 and delivery commencing on October 22nd.

Microsoft Surface Pro X

The Surface Pro X offers key features of the Surface Pro 7 along with extras that make it one of the most interesting 2-in-1s. It comes with a 13-inch display, which the company claims is the thinnest bezels on any 2-in-1 laptop.

It is powered by the Surface SQ1 processor which is co-designed by Microsoft and Qualcomm which is a 7W chipset, compared to 2W of most ARM processors and offers 2 teraflops of power. Microsoft claims that the Surface Pro X provides 3x more power per watt than the Surface Pro 6.

The chipset also has an AI accelerator that brings impressive levels of computational power. It is also claimed to use 50x less power than a standard GPU. Its display offers screen resolution of 2880 × 1920 resolution, giving it 267 PPI pixel density. There’s a new Surface Slim Pen housed in the keyboard.

The Surface Pro X is already up to pre-orders and will be available for purchase from 5th November, carrying a price tag of $999.