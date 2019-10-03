Xiaomi

Redmi 8 smartphone confirmed to launch in India on 9th October

By Jeet

Just days after launching the Redmi 8A smartphone in the Indian market, Xiaomi has today confirmed that the Redmi 8 will get launched in India on 9th October. The company is highlighting the battery and camera related features.

The smartphone was earlier spotted on TENAA with model number M1908C3IC, which revealed its specifications. The device is expected to feature a 6.26-inch HD+ Dot Notch screen. Currently, it’s not known which chipset will power the phone.

As for the cameras, it will feature a 12-megapixel rear camera, which could be the same Sony IMX363 sensor, 1.4μm pixel size, f/1.9 aperture sensor Dual PD auto focus as featured in the Redmi 8A, along with a 5-megapixel depth sensor.

The device is also expected to have a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. It is said that the phone will be packed with a 5000 mAh battery and will come with support for 18W fast charging technology.

Coming to the pricing, the Redmi 7 was launched in India with a starting price of ₹7,999. So, we expect the upcoming Redmi 8 smartphone to carry similar pricing. To know for sure, we’ll have to wait for a week or so until the launch event takes place.

