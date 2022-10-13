Apple recently released the new watchOS 9 operating system for Apple Watch, and the updated software now comes with a new feature called Quick Actions, which is a part of the Assistive Touch set of features.

As the name of the feature indicates, Quick Actions allows users to respond to Apple Watch alerts with hand gestures. It allows users to perform a wide range of actions through gestures, including answering or ending a phone call, taking a photo, music playback control, workout control, etc.

In watchOS 9, Apple allows users to choose Quick Actions to be available at all times, available only when AssistiveTouch is enabled, or to keep the feature off. In this step-by-step guide, we will show you how you can quickly and easily enable the Quick Actions feature for the Apple Watch using the connected iPhone.

How to enable the Quick Actions feature on Apple Watch

Step 1: Open the Watch application on your Apple iPhone.

Step 2: When the app opens, tap on the “Accessibility” option.

Step 3: After that, under the “Motor” section, tap on the “Quick Actions” option.

Step 4: On the next screen, choose either “On” or “When AssistiveTouch is Enabled” from the list.

That’s it. Once you have followed the above-mentioned step-by-step guide, then you have successfully enabled the Quick Actions feature on your Apple Watch using the connected Apple iPhone. There’s also an option for the users to choose the appearance to be Full or Minimal.

When the feature is enabled and if you see an alert on the Apple Watch, then you will be prompted to perform a Quick Action, depending on the type of alert on the screen.

