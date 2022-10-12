Xiaomi India, one of the most well-known smartphone and Smart TV brands in India adopts innovative technology to deliver an improved customer support experience. The company has started live video assistance as a part of its after-sales service.

Xiaomi India offers contactless customer support for its smart products which include Smart TVs, Robot Vacuum Cleaners, and Smart Water Purifiers. Those who own one of these Xiaomi products can avail the Live Video Support in 11 different languages across the country including English, Hindi, Gujarati, Tamil, Bengali, and Marathi.

Commenting on the same, Muralikrishnan B, President, Xiaomi India said, “We have always focused our energies and efforts towards building long-lasting consumer relationships and offering innovative, digital-first customer support services. With the launch of ‘Live video support,’ we want to provide our consumers with an instant solution that offers a seamless experience and does not disrupt their everyday life. For us at Xiaomi India, customer satisfaction and safety are of utmost importance, and we will continue to innovate and offer them the best-in-class service experience”.

The company offers innovative customer support services from the pre-to-post sale. Xiaomi India aims to address consumer queries and ensures an early resolution of problems from the comfort of their preferred location. Xiaomi and Redmi users can register a request on the Xiaomi India online portal to avail the video service.

Post registration, a Tech Support Expert will call the customer on their phone, understand the issue, and share a link to a video calling tool. The Expert then will be able to see the user’s device via the phone camera and will help them on the video call, just like a video meeting but with the rear camera being used. If unresolved, an engineer will be sent free of charge for a product under warranty.

Speaking of Xiaomi India’s support, there’s the AI BOT service available 24 x 7 and 365 days in English and Hindi. There’s also a Xiaomi Service+ app that allows you to book repairs, installation, and demos, locate the nearest service center, as well as view spare part prices and warranty information.

As per Xiaomi India, the company ensures that customers continue to get conventional support and caters to about 2.5 lakh customer queries across the country every month including pre-and post-sale.

