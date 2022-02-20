Microsoft’s new Windows 11 operating system comes with several major changes in terms of user interface and user experience. In order to simplify the user experience for the taskbar, the company has removed some of the useful features, including the drag and drop feature.

The taskbar drag and drop feature enabled users to drag and drop files to open with a running application. There’s a possibility that the company may bring this feature back to the Windows 11 operating system but there’s no timeline for this.

Meanwhile, if you want to get this feature back on your computer right now, there’s a way for that by installing a file downloaded from Github. In this step-by-step guide, we will show you how to enable or bring back the Taskbar drag and drop feature on your Windows 11 computer.

How to enable Taskbar drag and drop feature in Windows 11

Step 1: Open the web browser on your computer and then go to this link.

Step 2: When the Github Repo page opens, click the “Windows11DragAndDropToTaskbarFix.exe” to download the file and save it on the computer.

Step 3: Go to the location of the downloaded file, right-click on it and then select the “Run as administrator” option.

Step 4: When asked for confirmation, click the “Yes” button and follow the on-screen process.

That’s it. Once you have completed all the steps mentioned above, you can start using the drag and drop feature for the Taskbar on your Windows 11 computer. You will be able to drag a file to the app button and drop it over the running application or window to open it. Do note that when using the feature, you may see a “not allowed” icon showing up when dragging the file to the running application but the feature will still work.