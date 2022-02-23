Redmi Note 11S Review

Xiaomi has launched the Redmi Note 11 Series in India alongside the Redmi Smart Band Pro and Redmi Smart TV X Series. The Redmi Note 11S is a slightly upper variant of the Redmi Note 11 in the series and is also the successor to the last year’s Redmi Note 10S. The primary features of the Redmi Note 11S are 108 MP quad cameras, Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC, 90 Hz AMOLED display, 33W Pro fast charging, and more. Here’s what you need to know about the Redmi Note 11S in our review.

Redmi Note 11S Specifications

Display: 6.43-inch AMOLED display, Full HD+ resolution, 90 Hz refresh rate, 180 Hz touch sampling rate

6.43-inch AMOLED display, Full HD+ resolution, 90 Hz refresh rate, 180 Hz touch sampling rate Software: Android 11, MIUI 13

Android 11, MIUI 13 CPU: MediaTek Helio G96 octa-core SoC clocked at 2.05 GHz

MediaTek Helio G96 octa-core SoC clocked at 2.05 GHz GPU: ARM Mali-G57 MC2 Graphics

ARM Mali-G57 MC2 Graphics Memory: 6 GB OR 8 GB LPDDR4x RAM

6 GB OR 8 GB LPDDR4x RAM Storage: 64 GB OR 128 GB UFS 2.2 internal storage, microSD slot up to 1 TB

64 GB OR 128 GB UFS 2.2 internal storage, microSD slot up to 1 TB Main Camera: Quad cameras (108 MP HM2 sensor + 8 MP ultra-wide + 2 MP macro + 2 MP depth), LED flash

Quad cameras (108 MP HM2 sensor + 8 MP ultra-wide + 2 MP macro + 2 MP depth), LED flash Selfie Camera: 16 MP f/2.4

16 MP f/2.4 Others: Side-mounted fingerprint scanner, AI Face Unlock

Side-mounted fingerprint scanner, AI Face Unlock Cellular: 4G network, dual SIM, dual 4G standby support

4G network, dual SIM, dual 4G standby support Battery: 5,000 mAh battery

5,000 mAh battery Charging: 33W Pro fast charging

33W Pro fast charging Price: ₹16,499 (6 GB + 64 GB), ₹17,499 (6 GB + 128 GB), ₹18,499 (8 GB + 128 GB)

₹16,499 (6 GB + 64 GB), ₹17,499 (6 GB + 128 GB), ₹18,499 (8 GB + 128 GB) Availability: 16th February 2022 on mi.com, Mi Home stores, Amazon India, and other offline retail outlets

16th February 2022 on mi.com, Mi Home stores, Amazon India, and other offline retail outlets Offers: ₹1,000 off instant discount (BOB Credit Cards & EMI), No Cost EMI & exchange offers

Design, Display, & Build

Looking at the Redmi Note 11S, you will see the smartphone follows the design traits from the recently released Xiaomi 11i 5G, though it’s plastic in nature, 8.09 mm thick, and light in weight (179 grams). Redmi calls it EVOL design, a very identical design you see on the Xiaomi 11i 5G with a Matte finishing on the back with no patterns, just plain solid color. We got the Space Black color while there are two more variants – Polar White, and Horizon Blue.

The backside has a protruding quad-camera setup just at the top left side and you will see Redmi branding at the bottom. It comes with flattened sides and rounded corners, the overall design is neat and the phone feels light and easy in the hands. The fingerprint scanner is mounted on the power key on the right despite having an AMOLED display, you can unlock the phone and apps using the side-mounted fingerprint scanner. Besides, there’s no IP rating or any water-resistant design which, on the other hand, is present on the Xiaomi 11i 5G (IP53).

The Redmi Note 11S has a 6.43-inch AMOLED display with a Full HD+ resolution (2400 x 1080 pixels), a 90 Hz refresh rate, and a 180 Hz touch sampling rate. The peak brightness of the display is 1000 nits peak brightness and 4,500,000:1 Contrast ratio with DCI-P3 wide color gamut.

The right side has volume control and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner embedded on the power button. The left side has a triple-slot SIM tray with two 4G SIM slots and one microSD card slot. The smartphone is lacking 5G support which eventually falls back in the competition where smartphones are capable of using the faster 5G network.

The bottom side has a USB Type-C port for charging, a microphone, and a stereo loudspeaker. The second speaker is at the earpiece, another microphone is at the top side alongside a 3.5 mm port and an IR blaster.

Software & User Interface

The Redmi Note 11S runs on the older Android 11 out-of-the-box, but with the latest MIUI 13.0.2 interface on top. You can see a handful of smartphones that already shifted to the Android 12 operating system, manufacturers like realme, OPPO, and OnePlus are already offering Android 12 in their latest phones.

Despite running Android 11, you can still enjoy many useful features due to Xiaomi’s latest update MIUI 13.0.2. The security patch level we recorded on the phone is dated 2022/01/01. You can expect the smartphone to receive the latest Android updates once Xiaomi prepares to air the Android 12 based MIUI.

About the MIUI 13 interface, you will see a bunch of new features which include upgrades in design, better background efficiency, faster processing, as well as longer battery life. A few features that we noticed on this phone are added live wallpapers, themes, a new sidebar, and more.

The user interface is clean, runs flawlessly, the 90 Hz display gives you a smoother touch and provides better responsiveness. No major bloatware is found on the phone, a few apps come pre-installed that can be removed if not required. Apps like Netflix, Prime Video, Amazon, Facebook, LinkedIn, Spotify, and Zili are installed alongwith apps by Xiaomi.

Hardware, Performance, & Gaming

On the hardware side, the Redmi Note 11S packs a MediaTek Helio G96 octa-core SoC clocked at 2.05 GHz alongwith ARM Mali-G57 MC2 Graphics. About the CPU, the Mediatek Helio G96 is a midrange SoC manufactured in a 12nm process consisting of 2+6 core configurations, two high-performance ARM Cortex-A76 cores clocked at 2.05 GHz, and six power-efficient ARM Cortex-A55 cores clocked at 2.0 GHz.

Speaking of the RAM and storage options, the Redmi Note 11S comes in three variants, starting with 6 GB RAM and 64 GB storage as the base variant, 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage as the second, and 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage as the topmost variant. The storage can be expanded via a microSD card slot up to 1 TB.

The price for the Redmi Note 11S starts at ₹16,499 for its base variant 6 GB RAM + 64 GB variant, ₹17,499 for 6 GB RAM + 128 GB variant, and ₹18,999 for its top variant 8 GB RAM + 128 GB variant. The Redmi Note 11S is available on mi.com, Mi Home stores, Amazon India, and other offline retail outlets. The offers include ₹1,000 off instant discount (BOB Credit Cards & EMI), No Cost EMI & exchange offers.

Speaking of the processing power of the processor, it’s similar to the Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G. The chip integrates a quad-core ARM Mali-G57 MC2 GPU for gaming, graphics applications, and GPU-intensive tasks. The performance of the GPU is good and runs many games smoothly on the default graphics settings.

Cameras

Cameras include 108 MP as the primary sensor on the Redmi Note 11S, it has a quad-camera setup on the backside with the 108 MP sensor utilizing the Samsung HM2 sensor. The rest of the cameras are 8 MP ultra-wide-angle, 2 MP macro, and 2 MP depth.

The camera features included on the phone are Ultra-Wide-Angle, Macro, Portrait, Night mode, 108 MP mode, Panorama, Slow Motion, Movie Frame, Pro color, Timed burst, and a few more. Some features we saw on other MIUI-based phones – such as VLOG, Long Exposure, Dual Video, Movie Effects, Magic Clone aren’t available.

The photos in the daylight seem good and quite detailed, the images look vibrant and clear if taken on a bright sunny day. Selfies turn out to be decent from its 16 MP camera. For its video capabilities, it can record up to 1080p at 30 fps, not in 60 fps, no 4K video recording is available on the phone. It still has slow-motion video support but no super slow-motion 480 or 960 fps. Recording wide-angle video is possible.

Redmi Note 11S Camera Samples

Battery Runtime & Charging

The Redmi Note 11S equips a 5,000 mAh battery which is the same as we saw on its predecessor, Redmi Note 10S. The 5,000 mAh battery lasts about 2 days on average and depends upon your usage. The 5,000 mAh battery supports a 33W Pro fast charging technology. Xiaomi 11i 5G has a 67W charging speed which is equivalent to double the speed of Redmi Note 11S’s charger (33W). If not the fastest in its class, it’s still faster, it takes about 58 minutes to charge from 0% to 100% in one go.

Verdict

The Redmi Note 11S has a 90 Hz AMOLED display, a newer MIUI 13 version, and better cameras (108 MP) compared to its predecessor Redmi Note 10S. The performance is good, offers stereo speakers, and supports 33W fast charging that takes less than an hour to charge fully. You don’t get 5G support on this phone, no Android 12 out-of-the-box, and doesn’t record 4K videos which could be a letdown if you are looking for such traits.

Strength

90 Hz AMOLED display

Good Performance

Good Cameras

MIUI 13 with features

Fast Charging support

Stereo Speakers

Dedicated microSD card slot

IR Blaster

3.5mm Audio Jack

Weakness