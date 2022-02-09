Redmi Smart Band Pro launched in India, features 1.47-inch AMOLED display and 14 days battery life

After launching the Redmi Note 11 Series and Redmi Smart TV X Series in India, Xiaomi has also announced the Redmi Smart Band Pro fitness band which is the Pro variant of the Redmi Smart Band. Features include a 1.47-inch AMOLED touch display, real-time heart rate monitoring, SpO2 measurement, LifeQ Health Algorithm, and runs as long as 14 days on battery.

The Redmi Smart Band Pro has a 1.47-inch AMOLED touch display with 194 x 368 pixels resolution, 283 ppi, 450 nits brightness with automatic brightness adjustment. It has a screen-to-body ratio of 65.5% and is water-resistant up to 5ATM.

It offers 6-axis Sensor, PPG Heart Rate Sensor, SpO₂ Sensor, Vibration Motor, Ambient Light Sensor. The Redmi Smart Band Pro has built-in proprietary firmware, Ambiq Apollo 3.5 System-on-chip with 8 MB RAM and 128 MB internal storage. It uses Bluetooth 5.0 BLE and is compatible with Android 5.0 or iOS 10.0 and above operating systems.

The fitness band has a bunch of features to offer, it has always-on heart rate motoring, an SPO2 sensor with continuous night-time Blood Oxygen monitoring, and a LifeQ Health Algorithm that tracks health vitals accurately. Redmi says the smartband offers all-round tracking across four pillars of health vitals: Activity, Cardiovascular, Fitness & Sleep.

The smartband also offers 110+ workout modes with 3 auto-detect modes, along with Watch Faces, Sleep Monitoring, Breathing Exercises, Stress Monitoring, and Women’s menstrual health tracking. Other functions include Message/call notification, App alerts, Calendar, Alarm, Clock, Stopwatch, Timer, Music control, Find phone, Unlock phone (MIUI), Camera remote shutter, Weather, Set activity goals, and more.

For Battery & Charging, it packs a 200 mAh that can last up to 14 days on a single charge and lasts up to 20 days in power saver mode. It has a USB Magnetic charger that connects seamlessly, the Redmi Smart Band Pro can be charged from 0% to 100% in ~1.5 hours.

The price for the Redmi Smart Band Pro starts at ₹3,499 and will be available from 14th February 2022 on Mi.com, Mi Home stores, Amazon India, and other offline retail outlets.

Redmi Smart Band Pro Specifications

Display: 1.47-inch AMOLED touch display, 194 x 368 pixels resolution, 283 ppi, 450 nits auto-brightness,

65.5% screen-to-body ratio

Software : Proprietary, Xiaomi Wear app

System-on-chip: Ambiq Apollo 3.5

Ambiq Apollo 3.5 Memory: 8 MB RAM, 128 MB Storage

Protection: Water-resistant up to 5ATM

Sensors: 6-axis Sensor, PPG Heart Rate Sensor, SpO₂ Sensor, Vibration Motor, Ambient Light Sensor

Features: LifeQ Health Algorithm, 24-hour Real-time Heart Rate Monitor, Blood Oxygen SpO2 Measurement, 110+ workout modes with 3 Auto Detect, Watch Faces, Sleep Monitoring, Breathing Exercises, Stress Monitoring, Women’s Health

Other Functions: Message/call notification, App alerts, Calendar, Alarm, Clock, Stopwatch, Timer, Music control, Find phone, Unlock phone (MIUI), Camera remote shutter*, Weather, Set activity goals

Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.0 BLE

OS Compatibility: Android 5.0 or iOS 10.0 and above

Battery & Charging: 200 mAh, 14 days battery runtime, USB Magnetic charger, 100% in ~1.5 hours charging

Dimensions: 42.05 mm x 24.45 mm x 11.1 mm

Weight: 14.5g (without strap), 25.5g (with strap)

Redmi Smart Band Pro Price & Availability