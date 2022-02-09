Redmi Smart TV X Series (X43, X50, X55, X65) launched in India, features 4K HDR10+ display, Dolby Vision, 30W speakers, and more

Alongside the Redmi Note 11 Series and the Redmi Smart Band Pro, the company has also launched its Redmi branded smart TVs in India starting with the 43-inch up to 65-inch models. The Redmi Smart TV X Series features a 4K HDR10+ display, Dolby Vision, 30W speakers, and PatchWall 4 OS based on Android TV 10 operating system.

The Redmi Smart TV X Series includes the X43 (43-inch), X50 (50-inch), X55 (55-inch), and X65 (65-inch) total four models. All the models support 4K resolution and all features under the X series.

The feature list includes 4K resolution (3840 x 2160 pixels), Dolby Vision, HDR10+, HDR10, HLG, Wide Color Gamut NTSC 85% (typ), DCI-P3 92% (typ), Reality Flow, and Vivid Picture Engine. The Reality Flow offers a blur-free rendering of high-speed action for sportscasts, games with the dedicated MEMC chip. It offers 5ms input lag 4K@60Hz and Auto Low Latency Mode.

The smart TV offers 30W audio output (2x speakers) with support for Dolby Audio, DTS-HD, DTS Virtual:X, and Dolby Atmos passthrough eARC. On the software side, the smart TV has Xiaomi’s PatchWall 4 based on Android TV 10 operating system with Google Assistant, Chromecast built-in, and Play Store.

Specs include a Cortex-A55 quad-core processor, a Mali G52 MP2 Graphics, 2 GB RAM, and 16 GB internal storage. The connectivity includes a Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac (2.4GHz/5GHz) 2×2 MIMO, 3x HDMI 2.1, 2x USB, Ethernet, AV, 1x Optical, 3.5 mm audio output.

The price for the Redmi Smart TV X43 (43-inch) is ₹28,999, Redmi Smart TV X50 (50-inch) is ₹34,999, Redmi Smart TV X55 (55-inch) is ₹40,999, Redmi Smart TV X65 (65-inch) is ₹59,999. The Redmi Smart TV X Series will be available starting from 16th February 2022 on Mi.com, Mi Home stores, Amazon India, and offline retail stores

Redmi Smart TV X Series Specifications

Display: 43-inch (X43)/50-inch (X50)/55-inch (X55)/65-inch (X65), 4K resolution (3840 x 2160 pixels), Dolby Vision/HDR10+/HDR10/HLG, Wide Color Gamut NTSC 85% (typ), DCI-P3 92% (typ), Reality Flow, Vivid Picture Engine

43-inch (X43)/50-inch (X50)/55-inch (X55)/65-inch (X65), 4K resolution (3840 x 2160 pixels), Dolby Vision/HDR10+/HDR10/HLG, Wide Color Gamut NTSC 85% (typ), DCI-P3 92% (typ), Reality Flow, Vivid Picture Engine Audio: 30W (2x speakers), Dolby Audio, DTS-HD, DTS Virtual:X, Dolby Atmos passthrough eARC

30W (2x speakers), Dolby Audio, DTS-HD, DTS Virtual:X, Dolby Atmos passthrough eARC Software: PatchWall 4 OS, Android TV 10, Google Assistant, Chromecast built-in, Play Store

PatchWall 4 OS, Android TV 10, Google Assistant, Chromecast built-in, Play Store CPU: Cortex-A55 quad-core processor

Cortex-A55 quad-core processor GPU: Mali G52 MP2 Graphics

Mali G52 MP2 Graphics Memory: 2 GB RAM

2 GB RAM Storage: 16 GB internal storage

16 GB internal storage Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac (2.4GHz/5GHz) 2×2 MIMO, 3x HDMI 2.1, 2x USB, Ethernet, AV, 1x Optical, 3.5 mm audio output

Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac (2.4GHz/5GHz) 2×2 MIMO, 3x HDMI 2.1, 2x USB, Ethernet, AV, 1x Optical, 3.5 mm audio output Others: 5ms input lag 4K@60Hz, Auto Low Latency Mode

5ms input lag 4K@60Hz, Auto Low Latency Mode Cellular: N/A

N/A Power: 140W (X50), 130W (X55), 200W (X65)

Redmi Smart TV X Series Price & Availability