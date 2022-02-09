Redmi Note 11 and Redmi Note 11S launched in India, features 90 Hz AMOLED display, 108 MP cameras, and more

Xiaomi has launched its latest Redmi Note 11 Series in India, the Redmi Note 11 and Redmi Note 11S two new smartphones featuring 90 Hz AMOLED displays, 108 MP quad cameras, Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC, 5,000 mAh battery with 33W Pro fast charging, and more.

The Redmi Note 11 and Redmi Note 11S are the successors to the last year’s Redmi Note 10 and Redmi Note 10S respectively. The new Redmi Note 11 Series has EVOL. design with 8.09 mm thickness and 179 grams in weight. Both the phones offer very identical display specs, the Redmi Note 11 and the Redmi Note 11S have a 6.43-inch AMOLED display with a Full HD+ resolution (2400 x 1080 pixels), a 90 Hz refresh rate, and a 180 Hz touch sampling rate. The peak brightness of both the displays is 1000 nits peak brightness and 4,500,000:1 Contrast ratio with DCI-P3 wide color gamut. Other features include a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and stereo speakers.

Cameras include 108 MP as the primary sensor on the Redmi Note 11S and 50 MP primary on the Redmi Note 11. Both the phones offer quad cameras on the backside, the 108 MP uses the Samsung HM2 sensor on the Redmi Note 11S, the rest of the cameras are 8 MP ultra-wide-angle, 2 MP macro, and 2 MP depth. The Redmi Note 11 has 50 MP main + 8 MP ultra-wide + 2 MP macro + 2 MP depth.

Both the phones equip different chips, the Redmi Note 11 packs a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 octa-core SoC clocked at 2.4 GHz along with Adreno 610 GPU whereas the Redmi Note 11S equips MediaTek Helio G96 octa-core SoC clocked at 2.05 GHz with ARM Mali-G57 MC2 Graphics.

Speaking of the RAM and storage options, the Redmi Note 11 comes in three variants, the base one with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage, another with 6 GB RAM and 64 GB storage, and the top variant with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage. The storage can be expanded via a microSD card slot up to 1 TB.

The Redmi Note 11S, on the other hand, comes in three variants, starting with 6 GB RAM and 64 GB storage as the base variant, 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage as the second, and 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage as the topmost variant. The storage can be expanded via a microSD card slot up to 1 TB.

On the software and battery side, you will find the latest MIUI 13 out-of-the-box which is based on the Android 11 operating system. Both the smartphones offer a battery capacity of 5,000 mAh battery with fast charging support. Both feature a 33W Pro fast charging technology.

The price for the Redmi Note 11 starts at ₹13,499 for its base variant 4 GB RAM + 64 GB variant, ₹14,499 for 6 GB RAM + 64 GB variant, and ₹15,999 for its top variant 6 GB RAM + 128 GB variant. Whereas the price for the Redmi Note 11S starts at ₹16,499 for its base variant 6 GB RAM + 64 GB variant, ₹17,499 for 6 GB RAM + 128 GB variant, and ₹18,999 for its top variant 8 GB RAM + 128 GB variant.

The Redmi Note 11 will be available starting from 11th February 2022 whereas the Redmi Note 11S will be available from 16th February 2022 on mi.com, Mi Home stores, Amazon India, and other offline retail outlets. Offers include ₹1,000 off instant discount (BOB Credit Cards & EMI), No Cost EMI & exchange offers.

Xiaomi has also launched the Redmi Smart Band Pro and Redmi Smart TV X Series in India alongside the Redmi Note 11 Series.

Redmi Note 11 Specifications

Display: 6.43-inch AMOLED display, Full HD+ resolution, 90 Hz refresh rate, 180 Hz touch sampling rate

6.43-inch AMOLED display, Full HD+ resolution, 90 Hz refresh rate, 180 Hz touch sampling rate Software: Android 11, MIUI 13

Android 11, MIUI 13 CPU: Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 octa-core SoC clocked at 2.4 GHz

Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 octa-core SoC clocked at 2.4 GHz GPU: Adreno 610 Graphics

Adreno 610 Graphics Memory: 4 GB OR 6 GB LPDDR4x RAM

4 GB OR 6 GB LPDDR4x RAM Storage: 64 GB OR 128 GB UFS 2.2 internal storage, microSD slot up to 1 TB

64 GB OR 128 GB UFS 2.2 internal storage, microSD slot up to 1 TB Main Camera: Quad cameras (50 MP primary + 8 MP ultra-wide + 2 MP macro + 2 MP depth), LED flash

Quad cameras (50 MP primary + 8 MP ultra-wide + 2 MP macro + 2 MP depth), LED flash Selfie Camera: 13 MP f/2.4

13 MP f/2.4 Others: Side-mounted fingerprint scanner, AI Face Unlock

Side-mounted fingerprint scanner, AI Face Unlock Cellular: 4G network, dual SIM, dual 4G standby support

4G network, dual SIM, dual 4G standby support Battery: 5,000 mAh battery

5,000 mAh battery Charging: 33W Pro fast charging

Redmi Note 11S Specifications

Display: 6.43-inch AMOLED display, Full HD+ resolution, 90 Hz refresh rate, 180 Hz touch sampling rate

6.43-inch AMOLED display, Full HD+ resolution, 90 Hz refresh rate, 180 Hz touch sampling rate Software: Android 11, MIUI 13

Android 11, MIUI 13 CPU: MediaTek Helio G96 octa-core SoC clocked at 2.05 GHz

MediaTek Helio G96 octa-core SoC clocked at 2.05 GHz GPU: ARM Mali-G57 MC2 Graphics

ARM Mali-G57 MC2 Graphics Memory: 6 GB OR 8 GB LPDDR4x RAM

6 GB OR 8 GB LPDDR4x RAM Storage: 64 GB OR 128 GB UFS 2.2 internal storage, microSD slot up to 1 TB

64 GB OR 128 GB UFS 2.2 internal storage, microSD slot up to 1 TB Main Camera: Quad cameras (108 MP HM2 sensor + 8 MP ultra-wide + 2 MP macro + 2 MP depth), LED flash

Quad cameras (108 MP HM2 sensor + 8 MP ultra-wide + 2 MP macro + 2 MP depth), LED flash Selfie Camera: 16 MP f/2.4

16 MP f/2.4 Others: Side-mounted fingerprint scanner, AI Face Unlock

Side-mounted fingerprint scanner, AI Face Unlock Cellular: 4G network, dual SIM, dual 4G standby support

4G network, dual SIM, dual 4G standby support Battery: 5,000 mAh battery

5,000 mAh battery Charging: 33W Pro fast charging

Redmi Note 11 Price in India, Availability, & Offers

Price: ₹13,499 (4 GB + 64 GB), ₹14,499 (6 GB + 64 GB), ₹15,999 (6 GB + 128 GB)

₹13,499 (4 GB + 64 GB), ₹14,499 (6 GB + 64 GB), ₹15,999 (6 GB + 128 GB) Availability: 11th February 2022 on mi.com, Mi Home stores, Amazon India, and other offline retail outlets

11th February 2022 on mi.com, Mi Home stores, Amazon India, and other offline retail outlets Offers: ₹1,000 off instant discount (BOB Credit Cards & EMI), No Cost EMI & exchange offers

Redmi Note 11S Price in India, Availability, & Offers