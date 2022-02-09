Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+ officially launched with a starting price of $799

As expected, South Korean giant Samsung has officially announced the Galaxy S22 series flagship smartphones. The lineup includes three devices — Galaxy S22, S22+, and S22 Ultra. The devices are now available for pre-order and will go on sale from 11th March.

The Samsung Galaxy S22 and S22+ features a 6.1-inch and 6.6-inch display respectively, offering a Full HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity-O flat screen with 10-120Hz adaptive refresh rate. The phones also come with an in-display ultrasonic fingerprint sensor.

Under the hood, the devices are powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset or the Samsung Exynos 2200 SoC, depending on the region. As for the memory, the devices pack 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage.

In the camera department, you get a 50-megapixel Dual Pixel primary sensor with OIS, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide lens with a 120-degree field of view, and a 10-megapixel telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom and OIS. On the front side, there’s also a 10-megapixel dual pixel front-facing camera for taking selfies and video calling.

Both the phones come with a glass back and have IP68 ratings for dust and water resistance. They are running the Android 12-based One UI 4.1 custom user interface. The Galaxy S22 has a 3700mAh battery with support for 25W fast charging while the Galaxy S22+ packs a 4500mAh battery with support for 45W fast charging. Both of them feature support for 15W wireless and reverse wireless charging.

Samsung Galaxy S22 / S22+ Specifications

Display: Galaxy S22 — 6.1-inch FHD+ Infinity-O Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display, 10-120Hz adaptive refresh rate, up to 1300 nits brightness, Gorilla Glass Victus+ protection

Galaxy S22+ — 6.6-inch FHD+ Infinity-O Dynamic AMOLED Display, 10-120Hz adaptive refresh rate, up to 1750 nits brightness, Gorilla Glass Victus+ protection

CPU: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 4nm Mobile Platform or Samsung Exynos 2200 processor

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 4nm Mobile Platform or Samsung Exynos 2200 processor RAM: 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM Storage: 128/256 GB internal storage

128/256 GB internal storage OS: Android 12 with One UI 4.1

Android 12 with One UI 4.1 Rear Camera: 50 MP rear camera with LED Flash, 1/1.57″ 1um ISOCELL GN5 sensor, f/1/8 aperture, OIS, 12 MP 120° Ultra Wide sensor, f/2.2 aperture, 10 MP Telephoto lens with f/2.4 aperture, 3x optical zoom, OIS, 4K 60 fps, 8K 30fps

50 MP rear camera with LED Flash, 1/1.57″ 1um ISOCELL GN5 sensor, f/1/8 aperture, OIS, 12 MP 120° Ultra Wide sensor, f/2.2 aperture, 10 MP Telephoto lens with f/2.4 aperture, 3x optical zoom, OIS, 4K 60 fps, 8K 30fps Front Camera: 10MP front camera with f/2.2 aperture

10MP front camera with f/2.2 aperture Others: Dust and Water resistant (IP68)

Dust and Water resistant (IP68) Connectivity: 5G SA/NSA, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6 (Wi-Fi 6E in S22+) 802.11ax (2.4/5GHz), Bluetooth 5.2, UWB (S22+ only), GPS + GLONASS, USB 3.1, NFC, MST

5G SA/NSA, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6 (Wi-Fi 6E in S22+) 802.11ax (2.4/5GHz), Bluetooth 5.2, UWB (S22+ only), GPS + GLONASS, USB 3.1, NFC, MST Battery: 3700mAh (S22) or 4500mAh (S22+) battery with support for 25W (S22) and 45W (S22+) fast charging, 15W Qi wireless charging, Wireless PowerShare

Pricing and Availability