Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra flagship smartphone goes official; pricing starts at $1,199

At the Galaxy Unpacked event, Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra flagship smartphone has been officially launched along with the Galaxy S22 and S22 Plus.

The smartphone features a 6.8-inch Quad HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity-O Display with 1Hz to 120Hz variable refresh rate. This time, the screen is even brighter than its predecessor, offering up to 1750 nits brightness.

Under the hood, the device is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset or the Samsung Exynos 2200 SoC, depending on the region of availability. It has a new vapor chamber made of double-bonded stainless steel that is now covering a wider area from the Application Processor to the battery. There’s also a wide graphite sheet which diffuses heat away from the vapor chamber.

As for the photography, the phone comes with a 108-megapixel primary sensor with OIS, 12-megapixel ultra-wide lens with a 120-degree field of view, 10-megapixel telephoto lens for 3x zoom, a 10MP periscope lens for 10x zoom and supports 100x digital zoom and a 3D ToF sensor. On the front side, there’s a 40-megapixel snapper that supports 8K video shooting.

The phone runs Android 12 operating system with OneUI 4.1 custom interface on top. It packs a 5000mAh battery with support for 245W fast charging, 15W wireless and reverse wireless charging.

It has also become the first Galaxy S-series smartphone to come with a built-in S Pen Stylus with Wacom tech. The South Korean giant also says that the S Pen has 70% lower latency compared to S21 Ultra. The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra comes in Burgundy, Phantom Black, Phantom White and Green colors but the company is also offering online exclusive colors – Graphite, Red and Sky Blue in select countries.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Specifications

Display: 6.8-inch Quad HD+ Infinity-O-Edge Dynamic AMOLED Display, 1-120Hz refresh rate, up to 1750 nits brightness, Gorilla Glass Victus+ protection

6.8-inch Quad HD+ Infinity-O-Edge Dynamic AMOLED Display, 1-120Hz refresh rate, up to 1750 nits brightness, Gorilla Glass Victus+ protection CPU: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 4nm Mobile Platform or Samsung Exynos 2200 processor

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 4nm Mobile Platform or Samsung Exynos 2200 processor RAM: 8GB RAM with 128GB storage, 12GB RAM with 256GB/512GB/1TB storage

8GB RAM with 128GB storage, 12GB RAM with 256GB/512GB/1TB storage OS: Android 12 with One UI 4.1

Android 12 with One UI 4.1 Rear Camera: 108MP rear camera with LED Flash, OIS, f/1.8 aperture, 12MP 120° Ultra Wide sensor with f/2.2 aperture, 10MP Telephoto lens for 3x zoom, f/2.4 aperture, OIS, 10MP Periscope lens for 10x zoom, f/4.9 aperture, 100x Space Zoom, Laser autofocus, 4K 60 fps, 8K 30fps

108MP rear camera with LED Flash, OIS, f/1.8 aperture, 12MP 120° Ultra Wide sensor with f/2.2 aperture, 10MP Telephoto lens for 3x zoom, f/2.4 aperture, OIS, 10MP Periscope lens for 10x zoom, f/4.9 aperture, 100x Space Zoom, Laser autofocus, 4K 60 fps, 8K 30fps Front Camera: 40MP with f/2.2 aperture

40MP with f/2.2 aperture Others: Dust and Water resistant (IP68)

Dust and Water resistant (IP68) Connectivity: 5G SA/NSA, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, UWB, GPS + GLONASS, USB 3.1, NFC, MST

5G SA/NSA, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, UWB, GPS + GLONASS, USB 3.1, NFC, MST Battery: 5000mAh battery with 45W fast charging, 15W Qi wireless charging

Pricing and Availability

8GB + 128GB: $1,199

12GB + 256GB: $1299.99

12GB + 512GB: $1399.99

12GB + 1TB: $1599.99

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra will be available to pre-order from today, 9th February and will start shipping from 25th February.